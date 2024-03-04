Australia engages with the ASEAN it has and works for the ASEAN the region needs

This week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host ASEAN heads of government in Melbourne for the second ASEAN-Australia Special Summit on Australian soil, marking the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Partnership .

Much has changed since the first edition of this summit, arguably the most important diplomatic event hosted by Australia alongside the occasional APEC or G20 summits.

When former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosted ASEAN heads of government in Sydney in 2018, Australia's political class was in the midst of a swing from complacency to hysteria over what the rise of China meant for Australian security. Since then, the election of the center-left Labor government has sought to restore some balance, adopting a more diplomatic rhetoric on China and pursuing a strategy of stabilizing relations, while deepening defense ties with states. -United and their common allies in China. East Asia.

Demagogueries over relations with China, the AUKUS deal and a diplomacy that in many Southeast Asian capitals seemed too heavily tilted toward the United States and away from Asia were eroding the reputation of Australia in many parts of the region.

Although Chinese authorities have shaken Australia's confidence in China's interest in restoring cooperative relations in pronounce a suspended death sentence over an Australian national charged with espionage in February 2024, the idea that poor relations with China are a sign you're doing something right is no longer the dominant philosophy in Canberra.

Yet some things have remained the same. Australia's investment of its diplomatic and political energies in ASEAN is Foreign Minister Penny Wong's insistence that Canberra takes ASEAN seriously for its own sake, although it is inextricably linked to a mainstream Australian security perspective that sees the importance of ASEAN only as a security counterweight to China, according to the press. – rallied behind this common cause.

And the continuing tensions between the liberal-democratic values ​​that underpin many Australians' sense of national identity and the imperatives for cooperation with illiberal and undemocratic regimes that strategic circumstances engender have been on full display in the run-up to the summit this week. in 2018.

On the occasion of the last summit, some found it inappropriate that the red carpet was rolled out for personalities like Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (then involved up to his neck in the 1MDB corruption scandal), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ( then busy turning her country into a one-party state) and Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (then criticized for her complicity in the ethnic cleansing of Rakhine State).

Today, in 2024, Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jrs addresses the Australian parliament, in which he makes common cause with Australia in his country's maritime disputes with China, saw a demonstration by a senator from the left-wing Greens party denouncing his administration's continuation of Rodrigo Duterte's violent anti-drug campaign.

That objections to friendly relations with figures like Marcos, Hun Manet or Prabowo Subianto come most strongly from the political left is a long-standing irony of Australian foreign policy discourse. Progressives easily identify problems with Australia's near-umbilical strategic alignment with Washington. But they forget that the flip side of increased independence from the US agenda in the Indo-Pacific region is a stronger imperative to find security among the only sporadically democratic states in Australia's immediate region. and in cooperation with them.

Simultaneously curtailing strategic relations with the United States while allowing rights and democracy concerns, however legitimate, to hamper political and security cooperation with almost all of Asia is a prescription for staying within a morality free friends. This is quite a strategic impasse for Australia as the option favored by conservatives who propose orienting Australia's foreign and strategic (and increasingly, if implausibly, economic) policy around support for futile US-led containment of China.

Australia's investment in ASEAN must instead be based on an appreciation of the bloc's potential as the anchor of a future-proof regional institutional architecture, a rules-based order that finds its intellectual and institutional foundations in the ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and its Indo-Pacific Outlook.

Such an architecture would encompass a comprehensive understanding of regional security interests and multilateralist principles on which deep economic interdependence and regional prosperity, including that of Australia, have been built.

What distinguishes Australia's relationship with ASEAN, distinct from but complementary to its bilateral relationships with its member states, is the breadth of issues that can be discussed under this heading.

As Peter Drysdale and Mari Pangestu write in this week's lead article, ASEAN centrality embodies fundamental economic and non-military security objectives that the Quad and Australia's security relationship with the United States United cannot credibly encompass.

What is at stake [in Australias relationship with ASEAN], Drysdale and Pangestu point out, is the sustainability of the region's prosperity, based on multilateral trade and economic interdependence, with its deeply intertwined supply chains and outward-looking development strategies. The main concern is the bifurcation of the economy, as countries in the region are forced by major powers to choose sides, eroding their autonomy and limiting their ability to ensure their own security, a pressure that will intensify certainly if Mr. Trump gets a second term. as President of the United States.

ASEAN and Australia share vital interests in defending a free and open global economy and ensuring prosperity and stability in their region, which are undermined by the reaffirmation of great power rivalry in Asia. Governments on both sides of the Pacific have resorted to traditional security responses by ending economic interdependence, prioritizing military deterrence as a means of preventing conflict, using economic interdependence as a weapon to coercive ends and threatening military force to achieve political ends, dynamics that risk global political and economic fragmentation, or worse yet, which would have a huge impact on the economies of Southeast Asia.

It is these fundamental interests that justify Australia-ASEAN relations entering a new phase, strengthening the coordination of regional political strategies to respond to the increased uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.