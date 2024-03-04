View: PM Modi goes into hyper-drive, opposition is in disarray | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on high alert ahead of the crucial 2024 elections. The Prime Minister has attended over 80 events in the last two months and will visit more states in the coming days . Apart from Prime Minister Modi, government ministers are also working tirelessly to ensure that the BJP returns with a thumping majority in the 2024 elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. There is a term in basketball called full court press. This is a term in which the top seed makes an aggressive play and does not allow the opposition to move even an inch with the ball. All options for opposition are closed in last two months if you see what PM Modi led BJP is actually doing. Prime Minister Modi is hosting a slew of events across the country. PM Modi attended over 80 events from January to end of February. He also addressed around 20 rallies in the last two months and undertook some eight roadshows in the last two months with around 30 events outside Delhi. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Prime Minister Modi during his inauguration tour The Prime Minister began the year with a tour of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on January 22 and 23 during which he inaugurated development projects worth thousands of crores and emphasized on Lakshadweep. Two critical events occurred in the last two months: one, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, and the other, the inauguration of the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. to Kashmir. From Gujarat, to Arunachal Pradesh, which he will do very soon. The kind of effort put in by the Prime Minister and his ministers, especially Amit Shah, shows that the BJP does not want to give even an inch to the opposition. In all cabinet meetings, over the last two months, the Prime Minister has told his ministers that there is no room for complacency for the 2024 elections. Ministers such as S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Amit Shah have adopted a consistent routine, working from Delhi during the week and devoting their weekends to different parts of the country. This strategy is a common practice among various ministers tasked with garnering support for the BJP in their respective constituencies. PM Modi may also contest from Tamil Nadu Even now, General VK Singh is sitting in Kanyakumari and is trying to look at four constituencies and there is a possibility that the Prime Minister may even consider one of the Tamil Nadu seats to contest for a second seat in the 2024 elections. He there is inspired leadership, there is a method dedicated to this hyperactivity. It is very likely that the Electoral Commission will announce the holding of general elections in the first half of March. Now what does the Prime Minister do? Rather than sitting in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi is in West Bengal. on March 8, he will go to the Kaziranga forest reserve where he will spend the night and go on safari on March 9. he will inaugurate the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Next, he will inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway on March 10. On March 12, Prime Minister Modi will visit Pokhran in Rajasthan to attend the Bharat Shakti exercise. This will be a joint exercise during which indigenous weapon systems and tactics will be exhibited. It will be a synergy of the three armed forces. Let's look at the big picture. Even before the opposition started moving, the BJP had already taken crucial policy steps and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had joined the NDA. BJP talks with Shiromani Akali Dal; attempts to examine various alliances in Tamil Nadu and, in short, to ensure that the opposition bloc INDIA is completely in disarray.

