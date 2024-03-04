Turkey, US to hold strategic talks in Washington, says Fidan





ANTALYA Top Turkish and American diplomats will meet in the coming days in Washington within the framework of the strategic mechanism, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, specifying that all issues concerning bilateral relations and regional conflicts will be in order of the day. At a press conference at the conclusion of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Fidan said he would visit the United States this week at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. His visit is scheduled to take place on March 7 and 8. We will discuss a wide variety of topics, he said, recalling that the Strategic Mechanism covers not only security issues but also bilateral cooperation in all areas, including energy, trade, etc. Trkiye and the United States created the strategic mechanism at the end of 2021 at the initiative of two presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Joe Biden. The mechanism meets regularly at the level of ministers and vice-ministers. Fidan's visit to Washington comes as both sides are set to enter a new phase in their bilateral relations after Trkiye approved Sweden's NATO candidacy and, in return, the United States gave its green light for the sale of 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits to the first. Asked about a possible visit by President Erdoan to Washington DC at the invitation of Biden, Fidan recalled that both countries will have elections this year, but that he will discuss them with Blinken during his talks. It's time for dialogue to end the war in Ukraine Fidan, in response to a question about his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the ADF, informed that they discussed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, particularly maritime security in the Black Sea. We believe that both sides have reached the limit of what they can achieve through war. We believe it is time to start a dialogue for a ceasefire, Fidan said. The Turkish minister stressed that this does not mean recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories. But we believe it is time to separate the recognition of occupation and sovereignty issues from ceasefire talks, he said. Stressing that the killing of hundreds of thousands of people and the destruction of the entire infrastructure of such a large country in Europe is not a reality that can be tolerated, Fidan urged to take measures to put an end to it. . We would have to get used to this idea, added the minister. Regarding Syria, Fidan stressed that he agreed with Lavrov to discuss the situation on the ground in another meeting, because it requires more focus. The issue of returning refugees to Syria, the need to write a new constitution and the fight against terrorism are all on hold. Progress is needed on all these issues, he said, adding that they are all linked to Trkiyes' national security.

