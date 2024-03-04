China and Myanmar are likely to be high on the agenda when Southeast Asian leaders meet in Australia.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) An increasingly assertive China and a humanitarian crisis in Myanmar will likely be high on the agenda when Southeast Asian leaders gather in Australia for a rare summit this week.

The special ASEAN-Australia summit which opens Monday in Melbourne marks the 50th anniversary of Australia's arrival as the Asian bloc's first official partner.

Leaders from nine of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries are expected to attend the three-day summit, with Myanmar barred from political representation due to its failure to stem violence there since a military junta took control in 2021. invited as an official ASEAN observer and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese invited his New Zealand counterpart to Melbourne to meet regional leaders.

Australia views ASEAN as the center of a stable, peaceful and prosperous region, Albanese said in a statement on Friday.

Strengthening our relations guarantees our common future prosperity and security, he added.

Australia has previously hosted ASEAN leaders once in Sydney in 2018. The leaders then issued a statement with the host country calling for a code of conduct covering the disputed waters of the South China Sea, where China is increasingly assertive over its competing territorial claims. with a number of ASEAN countries.

ASEAN members Australia and the Philippines conducted joint maritime and air patrols in the South China Sea for the first time in November last year.

Also in November, Australia proposed that ASEAN members declare in a joint statement at the end of the Melbourne summit their support for the 2016 Hague arbitration award in favor of the Philippines that invalidated the country's broad territorial claims. Beijing in the South China Sea. The Australian Broadcasting Corp said in December. China rejected this decision.

Other ASEAN countries with conflicting territorial claims with China include Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

China's increasingly assertive stance in the South China Sea and violence in Myanmar dominated a January meeting of ASEAN diplomats in Laos, the group's poorest country, which has taken the rotating leadership of the block this year.

Huong Le Thu, deputy director of the Asia program at International Crisis Group, who is attending the summit in Australia, said ASEAN has always been divided on how to approach China, with each member country maintaining a unique bilateral relationship with the economic giant.

I don't see the commonality of a workable approach. They are working on how best to manage this power asymmetry with China, Le Thu said.

The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar looming over the summit calls into question ASEAN's credibility as an organization, she said.

This first raises the question of its existence: why are the governments of the countries of the region meeting and what is the purpose of this intergovernmental institution if it cannot act on the internal crisis which affects its own organization and the region? said Le Thu.

About 200 protesters, mostly from the Burmese diaspora, demonstrated outside the summit Monday morning to demand the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and that ASEAN not engage with the country's military rulers.

Australia, as host of the summit, is focusing on maritime cooperation, economic ties, climate change and clean energy.

Melissa Conley Tyler, executive director of the Asia-Pacific Development, Diplomacy and Defense think tank, expects leaders to focus on what they share rather than their differences on issues such as China and Myanmar.

The main focus will be on how Australia and ASEAN countries work together to create a region we want to live in? said Conley Tyler, who is attending the summit.

Myanmar is an ongoing problem, but I'm not sure it will be a priority. “I think the focus will be all positive, very forward-looking, talking about what we can do together and creating that sense of enthusiasm and momentum,” she added.

ASEAN members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and together they have a population of more than 650 million. and a GDP of more than $3 trillion.

