Can a Parliament automatically approve the Chinese economy?

By Stephen McDonellBBC News, Beijing

Thousands of delegates expected to converge on Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People

The Chinese government is under massive pressure to find solutions to its struggling economy.

So people will be watching the National People's Congress to see what will be proposed when it begins on Tuesday.

Nearly 3,000 NPC delegates meet each year for just over a week in Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People to pass laws, approve personnel changes and delegate the operation of government to smaller groups that meet throughout the year.

It is, essentially, a political performance which ratifies without discussion decisions already taken behind closed doors.

But given that the messages delivered have been thought through by those in power, analysts will be attentive to any shift in the official Party line and what it could mean for China and the world.

For example, a new sentence could signal a change in industrial policy or a potential new law governing investment rules.

Basically, the prism through which to view all of this is that there is nothing more important to the Communist Party than ensuring the longevity of its power in China. For the current leader, Xi Jinping, it is absolutely paramount in virtually every aspect of life.

It didn't seem like much of a struggle in recent decades, when business was booming and the standard of living for most was improving, year after year.

But today, the engine of Asian growth is locked in a housing crisis that has dissolved the savings of many families who paid for apartments that were never delivered; it has armies of college graduates who fail to find good jobs and it is burdened by huge local government debts, which has deprived policymakers of the ability to inject funds into infrastructure of the same way than before, every time. were hard.

There have been times when a new road project, or series of bridges, could absorb much of the unemployment, unused steel, and excess concrete capacity. But we are living in much more uncertain times.

“This year's NPC will be held at a time of unusual excitement and volatility, particularly in economic policy,” said Richard McGregor, author of The Party, which examines China's government structures.

He told the BBC that there are “rumors circulating that the government is waiting for a major statement to restore confidence and boost growth.” There is widespread discontent with the state of the economy and, therefore, with the direction Xi Jinping has set. the country”.

In the past, when huge changes caused great concern – such as the flooding of entire historic areas to enable the Three Gorges Dam project – protest votes were recorded at the NPC.

But it would take an exceptionally courageous Party official to attempt this under Xi Jinping.

Mr. McGregor said he did not expect leadership denunciations during this Congress because “all the delegates were taught to stay on message.” He added, however, that “even critical murmurs will be significant.”

Professor Ann Lee of New York University said the session could see legislation providing more support for the private sector.

“This is a tacit acknowledgment that China’s economy needs more entrepreneurial investment in order to achieve Xi’s high-quality growth goals,” she said.

“New productive forces”

A phrase Mr. Xi has used since late last year in reference to the country's direction is “new productive forces.” This will probably also be mentioned in speeches in the coming weeks.

But what does that mean?

Dr Jon Taylor of the University of Texas at San Antonio said Xi was referring to “the emphasis on the development and commercialization of technology and science, digitalization and high-end manufacturing focused on emerging smart and environmentally friendly technologies.

He added that while it's a “pretty interesting slogan,” it will take time for these types of industries to take off, in part because “these sectors of the Chinese economy are relatively small.” and that “the problem is that China faces serious challenges, due to an underperforming economy.”

He said the new emphasis on technological innovation could pay off in the long term, but that “in the short term, China remains dependent on infrastructure spending and a shaky real estate market.”

A housing crisis and high youth unemployment provide backdrop to this year's two sessions

An interesting aspect of Mr Xi's “new productive forces” was when he told the Politburo in January that these forces would be “liberated from the traditional economic growth mode and productivity development paths”, which seemed to suggest that future technological advances could be organized by and for the Party.

According to former chief economist of the multinational investment bank UBS, George Magnus, “this emphasizes party leadership, control and power to mobilize 'new productive forces' for ideological work.” The domination of the Party in the main digital and scientific spaces of the economy.

Professor Lee considers the use of this phrase important because it shows that “Xi is determined to reinvigorate China's economy after setbacks in the real estate sector and ongoing trade tensions with the West” and said that she “could signal a turning point.” .

Choreographed questions, mountains of jargon

This mass political gathering begins with a marathon speech by the Prime Minister, in which he reads the government work report, which summarizes – in a very formal way – China's performance over the past 12 months in a wide range of fields: economics. , environment, agriculture, etc.

Next, it comes to the Party's plan for next year. This is a key place to detect any changes in government thinking, but it may take a magnifying glass to spot it among the mountain of jargon.

During the NPC, there will also be a series of highly choreographed press conferences during which only filtered questions will be allowed and virtually all answers will be rehearsed.

In recent years, the Party has also placed fake foreign correspondents in these press briefings, who appear to represent international media but are actually from front companies based abroad but controlled by Beijing.

“The days of relatively candid press conferences from various ministries and provincial delegations on the sidelines of Congress are all but over,” said Mr. McGregor.

This vast meeting may be an elaborate spectacle – with loyal delegates heads down in turgid reports – but that doesn't mean it will pass without important developments.

According to Dr. Taylor, “although Congress tends to be a decidedly performative autocratic exercise, there are elements of policy innovation and enactment bubbling up.”

China is going through difficult times, he said.

The country “faces several challenges with which it will continue to grapple this year: encouraging foreign direct investment in a context of decoupling, systematically tackling local government debt, restoring private sector confidence, developing a more great technological and scientific autonomy and increase consumption. request”.

This superpower faces significant problems and the time has come to find answers.

