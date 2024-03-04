Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Telangana visit: 5 things to know; launching projects worth 56,000 crore and above

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Telangana on March 4-5 is full of plans. Here's a look at the five key actions he's taking:

First, at 10:30 a.m., he prepares to unveil and launch the projects 56,000 crore in Adilabad. The move targets the electricity, rail and road sectors, with the aim of boosting infrastructure and energy supply.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will launch the upgraded Sanathnagar – Moula Ali railway line, now with double tracks and electrification, along with six new station buildings at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board.

This 22 km stretch is now fully automated and is a key part of Phase II of the Multi-Modal Transportation Service (MMTS) project, significantly improving the local public transportation system.

The launch of the first MMTS rail service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli will expand the popular commuter train service to new areas, thereby improving public transport accessibility.

A major highlight is the inauguration of the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad product pipeline. PM Modi will open Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) center in Hyderabad. This facility, established at the Begumpet Airport by the Airports Authority of India, aims to boost research and development in the civil aviation sector.

On March 5, another wave of development worth more than 6,800 crore is on the agenda in Sangareddy. Roads, railways, oil and natural gas are the focus, promising to improve connectivity and energy resources. PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation of several projects at 11 am.

In an energy-centric initiative, Modi will inaugurate NTPC's 800 MW Telangana Thermal Superpower Project. It is touted for its high efficiency and substantial contribution to the energy needs of Telangana. The project, using ultra-supercritical technology, will supply 85% of its power to Telangana and has the highest efficiency, around 42%, among NTPC's Indian stations.

PM Modis' multi-state tour from March 4-6

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar and launch a series of development projects.

At Tamil Nadus Kalpakkam, it is all set to witness the core loading of the Indian Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) with a capacity of 500 MWe, developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

Odisha will take care of it 19,600 crore worth of projects, strengthening the oil, gas and infrastructure sectors. Bettiah of Bihar will benefit from projects worth around 12,800 crore, covering various sectors.

Kolkata's urban mobility is boosted with new metro sections. On March 6, it will launch several connectivity projects worth 15,400 crore in the capital of West Bengal. Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section of the Kolkata Metro, the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala-Majerhat Metro section (part of the Joka-Esplanade line).

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news. More less

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 07:04 IST

Topics that might interest you

