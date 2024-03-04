PSI voting boom fuels call for DPR investigation





Summary The recent surge in votes for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), led by President Joko Widodo's son Kaesang Pangarep, has fueled new pressure for parties to propose the use of investigative rights by the House of Representatives. representatives (DPR). Muhammad Romahurmuziy, chairman of the deliberative council of the United Development Party (PPP), criticized the sudden increase in votes of the PSI, which reduced its vote share from around 2.68 percent on February 26 to 3, 1 percent in early March, as we saw in the general election. Commission Actual Counting Site (KPU). Romahurmuziy shared snippets of data monitoring the rise of PSI votes on his personal Instagram account. On Friday, March 1, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. WIB, there was a significant increase of 19,591 PSI votes from 110 polling stations (TPS), an average of 173 votes for PSI per TPS. “Several investigators find this increase unreasonable,” he noted in the caption of his message on Sunday, March 3. He also pointed out that the increase in votes and vote share of the PSI coincided with a decrease in votes and vote share of the PPP. Romahurmuziy warned that failure to respond to this unexpected increase in PSI votes could prompt his party to invoke investigative rights in the DPR for a clearer understanding. “If no response is provided, the PPP will demand a thorough investigation using the right of inquiry this week!” he said. The Civil Society Coalition urged DPR members to use their investigative rights to address various irregularities in the implementation of the 2024 elections, including the recent surge in ISP votes. The coalition, made up of more than 40 organizations, observed that the PSI quickly gained more than 400,000 votes, giving it a vote share of 3.13 percent, approaching the parliamentary threshold of 4 percent since the previous weekend. In response to the allegations, PSI Advisory Council Vice Chair Grace Natalie defended the increase in votes during the recap process as normal. “What is unreasonable is the attempt by some parties to influence public opinion by calling this into question,” she said on March 3. Grace pointed out that more than 70 million votes have yet to be counted, with the majority in the regions supporting President Joko Widodo. She expressed confidence in PSI's strong support in these areas, adding: “Let's wait for the final results of the KPU's calculations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dinsights.katadata.co.id/read/2024/03/04/psis-vote-boom-has-fuelled-the-call-for-dpr-inquiry-right The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos