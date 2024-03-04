Donald Trump beats Joe Biden among young voters





President Joe Biden faces declining support from young voters, a crucial voting bloc for Democrats, as the presidential election approaches, according to a new poll that finds former President Donald Trump gained voters under 30 years old.

Biden and Trump remain poised to win their presidential primaries, likely setting up a rematch between the two in November. However, recent polls have delivered potentially troubling news for Biden, revealing fissures within the coalition that sent him to the White House less than four years ago.

The president particularly faces questions about his support among younger voters, who are generally progressive but have found themselves at odds with some of Biden's policies. Many young voters expressed disappointment with the rematch between Biden and Trump, calling for a new generation of leaders.

Some young voters have broken with Biden over his unwavering support for Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas, while arguing that he has not gone far enough on Gen Z priorities such as climate change and student debt. Meanwhile, Biden's age, 81, has also become a key campaign topic, even as the White House says he remains fit to serve. Trump, 77, has also faced questions about his age and his conservative policies may not align with the more progressive views of younger voters.

Former President Donald Trump is seen during a campaign event in Las Vegas on January 27. President Joe Biden is seen in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. New Fox News poll finds growing… Former President Donald Trump is seen at a campaign event in Las Vegas on January 27. President Joe Biden is seen in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. A new Fox News poll found growing support for Trump among young voters. More from David Becker/Getty Images and Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

However, a new Fox News poll released Sunday shows Trump leading Biden among young voters.

The poll finds that 51% of voters under 30 plan to vote for Trump in November, while only 45% say they intend to support Biden. This would represent a considerable change from 2020, when Biden won over a large portion of young voters. The poll surveyed 1,262 registered voters Feb. 25-28 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

In 2020, 61% of voters under 30 supported Biden, while only 36% voted for Trump, according to an exit poll by Fox News. Similarly, CNN's exit poll found that 60% of voters in this age group supported Biden, while 36% supported Trump.

Michael Tyler, communications director for Biden-Harris 2024, previously told Newsweek that the polls are “at odds with how Americans vote” and “systematically overestimate Donald Trump while underestimating President Biden.”

“Whether it's a special election or a presidential primary, actual voter behavior tells us far more than any poll and tells a very clear story: Joe Biden and the Democrats continue to outperform while Donald Trump and the party he leads are weak,” he added. cash-strapped and deeply divided,” Tyler said.

Trump notably underperformed in key early-voting states against Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador.

Newsweek has contacted the Biden and Trump campaigns for comment via email.

Meanwhile, other polls have produced similar results. A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released last month found that a majority of Gen Z voters think Trump will shake up the country for the better. Meanwhile, a new poll from the New York Times and Siena College finds that 10% of voters who supported Biden in 2020 now plan to support Trump in November.

Biden, meanwhile, has sought to attract younger voters by pursuing an “aggressive” social media strategy, while also working to promote voter registration among college students.

Sunday's Fox News poll also found that support for Biden was declining among Black and Hispanic voters. He won 66 percent of black voters, while 28 percent said they would vote for Trump. Meanwhile, Hispanic voters were nearly split, with 49 percent supporting Biden and 48 percent saying they planned to vote for Trump.

According to Fox News' 2020 exit polls, Biden won 91% of Black voters in 2020, while only 8% voted for Trump. Meanwhile, 63% of Hispanic voters supported Biden and 35% voted for Trump in the same year.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-beats-joe-biden-among-young-voters-1875391 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos