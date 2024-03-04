Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in DC GOP presidential primary





WASHINGTON Nikki Haley defeated Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primary in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, her first victory against the former president.

It's a relatively small victory, one that Trump will almost certainly use to paint Haley as a creature of the DC swamp. All 19 D.C. delegates will now vote for her at the Republican National Convention in July. That's out of 2,429 delegates, and so far Trump has beaten her in every other state's GOP primary.

Right on cue, shortly after Haley's victory was announced, the Trump campaign declared that her victory meant the swamp had claimed its queen.

While Nikki has been soundly rejected in the rest of America, she has just been crowned queen of the swamp by lobbyists and Washington insiders who want to protect the failed status quo, said Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign, in a press release.

Trump has a total of 244 delegates and Haley now has 43. Whoever is first to reach 1,215 delegates will be the Republican presidential nominee. Trump is expected to get much closer after this week's Super Tuesday primaries, where polls show him dominating from coast to coast.

But Haley's victory counts for something. For starters, and incredibly, she is now the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary.

His ability to defeat Trump in any primary means he can't celebrate a free throw, which, as insignificant as it may seem, will almost certainly infuriate him and delight his detractors. And for Haley's supporters in Washington, DC, it's a sign that there are enough of them, even in this small election, to send the message that they reject MAGA's hold on their party.

“It's important for her to win in Washington because I think it's going to frustrate Trump more and more,” said Cherry, 66, who was one of 250 people at a Haley campaign event in Washington Friday afternoon. She asked to use only her first name.

I've never hated a politician, but I hate Donald Trump, she said. This is Hitler of the Americas.

A Haley victory in the D.C. Republican primary would put our little group on the map, said Dennis Paul, an 84-year-old semi-retired resident.

She seems to understand things very well, he said. She is obviously good at fiscal policy. She is dynamic and exciting.

Joe, a longtime DC resident, praised Haley for her message of true vigor and understanding of the issues. He said he wants her to stay in the race as long as possible, even though it's unlikely she can win.

First of all, she is not Joe Biden. Second, she's not Donald Trump, said Joe, who is in his 60s and also asked to use only his first name but confirmed his last name is not Biden.

Anywhere, anywhere she can win and show her momentum, that would be great, Joe said of Haley.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 2: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former UN Ambassador, speaks during a campaign rally at Raleigh Union Station on March 2, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina . Although she has lost every state primary so far to Donald Trump, Haley intends to stay in the Republican race at least until Super Tuesday on March 5. (Photo by Eros Hoagland/Getty Images)

Eros Hoagland via Getty Images

Some attendees at Haley's event said she now represents something much bigger than herself.

Antonia Ferrier, a former longtime senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), is now a major donor to Haley's campaign.

She said it was clear that a faction of voters felt almost voiceless within the Republican Party. She referred to a recent poll that deeply frustrated her: nearly 70% of Americans do not want a Biden-Trump rematch in November. Nearly 60% think they are both too old. More than 40% of voters register as independent, tying a 2014 record.

There is a collective cry in this country, said Ferrier, who is currently an executive at the International Republican Institute, a GOP nonprofit that advances democracy. It’s like a collective cry for a leader we can be proud of. But the political establishment refuses to listen to her because of their own feedback loops or for whatever reason, and Haley gives voice to that.

Ferrier said she wants the former South Carolina governor to stay in the race as long as she can because she affirms politics by saying there is a better way. She understands. It's clear she understands him.

There is another path for our country, she stressed.

Haley herself made the point during her campaign event on Friday.

We don't have to live the way we live now, she told the room to applause. But we must be part of the solution. We're going to fight for Super Tuesday.

But what is Haley's endgame, if it's clear she can't defeat Trump in the Republican primary but continues to campaign and raise money?

I don't know. I don't even know if she knows, Ferrier replied. But you know what? There is something about fighting for simple common decency.

Liz Skalka contributed reporting.

