What to expect from China's two sessions amid economic slowdown and festive drama | Political news

Taipei, Taiwan The two Chinese sessions begin Monday in Beijing with the meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
The event brings together China's political elite, as well as leaders from business, technology, media and the arts.
Known as lianghui in Chinese, the simultaneous meetings are an annual part of China's legislative agenda and last about two weeks.
During this period, lawmakers will approve new laws, political appointments and government work reports detailing the progress of various departments such as the Ministry of Finance and the National Development and Reform Commission.
What are the major developments to watch out for?
During two sessions last year, delegates formally endorsed Xi Jinping for an unprecedented third presidential term.
This year's event is likely to be dominated by China's lagging economy, struggling with slowing growth, deflation, massive debt and falling exports.
One of the most important events to watch will be Premier Li Qiang's delivery of the annual work report, which will review the government's achievements and set targets for 2024.
Li is expected to set an economic growth target of around 5% for 2024 and discuss big issues ranging from China's declining birth rate to the future of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) regulation.
A number of key appointments could also be made.
Over the past year, 11 members of the NPC Standing Committee, the legislature's 175-member standing body, have been dismissed, including Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Defense Minister Li Shangfu.
Those fired had ties to the military, including the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force, which oversees China's nuclear and conventional ballistic missiles.
What is the difference between the two sessions?
Both the NPC and the CPPCC are Chinese state institutions technically separate from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), but much of their work is dictated by it.
On paper, the NPC is officially China's highest legislative body, with nearly 3,000 members representing the country's provinces, autonomous regions, major cities, the PLA and the People's Armed Police. The NPC also has delegates representing Taiwan's self-governance, claimed by the CCP, even though Beijing has never exercised control over the island.
During the NPC, delegates review progress against policy goals and vote to approve new legislation and high-level political appointments, even though most delegates actually have little political power.
The NPC Standing Committee is widely considered more powerful than the legislature in practice, although it is technically subordinate, as it meets regularly between legislative sessions.
The APN is not a parliament in the sense of a democratic parliament whose representatives are elected following fair elections. Its deputies are elected by a small part of China's population under the leadership of the Communist Party, Adam Ni, co-editor of the China Neican newsletter, told Al Jazeera.
That is to say, the APN deputies are at least acceptable to the party.
The CPPCC, which meets at the same time and brings together more than 2,000 delegates from across China and the diaspora, is a political advisory body that functions more as a public relations exercise.
The delegates are not necessarily members of the CPC, although the meeting is part of the United Front's efforts to align different actors around common causes and expand China's influence.
CPPCC delegates include leaders from the technology, arts, media sectors as well as leaders from the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau.
The CPPCC serves several functions, including facilitating elite networking and directing policy advice from outside the party to the party-state. It functions as a means of commerce, in which the Communist Party provides access to the system and recognition by granting membership, while elites sitting within the body have access to policymakers and receive recognition, Ni said.
Is the NPC just a rubber stamp parliament?
The NPC is often considered a rubber-stamp parliament or legislature because its primary function is to formally approve predefined decisions and it involves little, if any, open debate.
Chinese observers say it is still important to monitor the NPC.
It can incorporate limited popular input on issues that are not considered overly sensitive and, on rare occasions, has given rise to displays of dissent.
Most famously, in 1992, a third of delegates voted against or abstained from approving the Three Gorges Dam, a controversial project to dam the Yangtze River.
People view the NPC as a rubber stamp because it has never voted against any bill, work report, budget or appointment presented to it. But this unduly narrow focus on the results of the NPC vote ignores, in my view, the important role played by the thousands of NPC delegates in representing citizens' interests on a range of politically non-sensitive issues, said Changhao Wei, a researcher at Yale Law School. Paul Tsai China Center, told Al Jazeera.
Although you won't hear delegates debating on the ground, individual delegates and bodies such as the NPC Standing Committee can shape legislation as it is drafted and provide input on issues such as the national budget.
Delegates can also submit individual bills calling on the NPC to take action on important issues of the day.
In 2022, delegates submitted several bills focused on women's rights and domestic violence in response to public outrage over the case of a trafficked woman with mental health issues who was found chained by her husband.
Although these bills were not publicly debated, they would not have gone unnoticed within the government either, Wei said.
Ni said that while the CPP maintains an ironclad grip on power, the party is not a monolith, but contains a multitude of interest groups and networks.
There are also nonpartisan groups and personnel involved in the legislative process, Ni said.
We should not neglect their action, for example women's rights defenders, environmentalists, because they can have an impact. But the influence and power of nonpartisan individuals and groups is limited by the political structure, in which the party monopolizes the instruments of state power.
