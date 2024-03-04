The moment Manado man 'forgot' his girlfriend when Jokowi asked for her cellphone number









Manado – A man named Giofanny Elliyandrian Agoes alias Gio Idol left his girlfriend when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked for her cell phone number in Manado, North Sulawesi (Sulut). The man was excited and immediately jumped towards Jokowi. This moment happened at the Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado on Friday (23/2). Gio Idol said he had the opportunity to welcome Jokowi who was on a working visit to Manado. “Every time Jokowi goes to Manado, I have the opportunity to enter this area, so you call me, eh, come here and meet,” Gio Idol told reporters, Tuesday (27/ 2/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT He admitted to spontaneously overtaking the guard of the presidential security forces (Paspampres), as Jokowi called it. He didn't realize his girlfriend was by his side. “Yes, jump in and be happy with our number requested by the President,” he said.



Paspampres then scolded Gio Idol, telling him that his girlfriend was behind it. Gio Idol admitted that he was so happy when his name was Jokowi that he forgot his girlfriend who was by his side. “And the Paspampres said, 'Sir, you missed it,' the president immediately called and there was a moment when the Paspampres were very big (making him jump spontaneously after approaching the president),” he explained. A man named Giofanny Elliyandrian Agoes alias Gio Idol when he met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Manado. Photo: A man named Giofanny Elliyandrian Agoes aka Gio Idol when he meets President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Manado. (special doc) Gio Idol will appear at IKN Gio Idol said he was summoned regarding a concert in the Indonesian capital (IKN) on August 17, 2024. He hopes to be able to sing at IKN in front of the President. “Only via WhatsApp (communication with the presidential team) possibly later at IKN. (Perhaps) August 17, 2024. I did not ask for (the song to be performed) but I want a national song”, hoped Gio. Gio Idol admitted that he had already met Jokowi in Ancol, Jakarta on Sunday (03/12/2023). At that time, he expressed his desire to sing at IKN and witness the president. “So at first I met Pak Jokowi at Noah's concert in Ancol on December 3, 2023, and then we took a photo together,” he said. Gio said that during a meeting with Jokowi in Ancol, he whispered that he wanted to appear at IKN. He didn't expect Jokowi to still remember his wish during his visit to Manado. “Then I whispered and told my father: 'I'm Gio, a graduate of Indonesian Idol from Manado city. I hope I can sing for you at an event at the palace or at IKN, then you will remember it,” he said. Watch the video “Travel to the dolphin watching site in the Manado Sea“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(hrs/hrs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/sulsel/berita/d-7223658/momen-pria-di-manado-lupakan-pacar-saat-nomor-ponselnya-diminta-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos