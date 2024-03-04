Trump moves closer to Republican nomination with string of victories





By Bernd Debusmann Jrin Richmond, Virginia

Getty ImagesThousands of people waited in line for hours to hear the former president speak in Richmond, Virginia.

Donald Trump won a series of Republican presidential elections on Saturday, moving closer to becoming the party's nominee in the November election by attacking his likely opponent Joe Biden.

The former president handily won the caucuses in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho, continuing his clean sweep of the states thus far.

Mr Trump, 77, told supporters at a rally in Virginia that he was “on a rocket ship to the Republican nomination”.

He's on track to get it next week.

His latest rival in the race, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, is still looking for her first victory and has no clear path to the nomination given Mr. Trump's sizable lead .

According to CBS News, the BBC's US partner, he is expected to win all available delegates in Missouri and Idaho, as well as all those remaining in Michigan. A third of the state's delegates were awarded earlier this week after a primary won by Mr. Trump.

Delegates represent their state or district at the respective party's national convention and decide who its presidential nominee will be. So far, Mr. Trump has secured 247 Republican delegates, according to CBS, far more than Ms. Haley's 24.

On Saturday, in Richmond, Virginia's capital, thousands of people waited in line for several hours to hear Mr. Trump speak. He pledged to “win big” on Tuesday, when 15 states will choose their presidential candidate on a day that could put him within striking distance of the nomination.

“We got some incredible numbers today,” he told the crowd.

But his speech in Virginia — and at an earlier event in Greensboro, North Carolina — focused largely on migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a message that polls show is resonating well near its base. In more than a dozen interviews with the BBC on Saturday, his supporters said the issue was among their top concerns.

Sharon Roberts, whose son Sean died of a fentanyl overdose in 2018, said she fears an “uncontrollable” border could lead to similar losses for other families. “I am 100% for Trump because he will close these borders,” she said.

Learn more about the US elections

Mr. Trump took direct aim at Mr. Biden and blamed him once again for the border crisis, after the two men made dueling visits there last week. But he stepped up his attacks by spreading a conspiracy that the current president was deliberately encouraging migrants to cross the border from Mexico.

“Biden and his accomplices want to collapse the American system, overturn the will of America's true voters and establish a new power base that puts them in control for generations,” Mr. Trump said. Of migrants and the Biden administration, he told supporters: “They're trying to register them to get them to vote in the next election. »

His comments prompted a quick response from the Biden campaign. “Once again, Trump is trying to distract the American people from the fact that he rejected the fairest and toughest border security bill in decades because he thought it would help his campaign,” spokesman Ammar Moussa said, referring to a failed bipartisan immigration bill. which Mr. Trump strongly opposed.

A New York Times and Siena poll published on Saturday reveals that 48% of American voters would support Mr. Trump in a hypothetical clash with Mr. Biden, compared to 43% for the current president. The study also found high levels of dissatisfaction with Mr. Biden within both parties.

At the Richmond rally, Mr. Trump highlighted the polling and urged his supporters to “send a signal” on Super Tuesday.

The poll, however, shows that 45% of voters would support Ms. Haley in a contest with Mr. Biden, and 35% would support the current president. “I beat Joe Biden by double digits in a general election, while Trump is barely outside the margin of error,” Ms. Haley said shortly after the article was published.

In his speech, Mr Trump criticized Ms Haley and asked her to step aside to allow Republicans to focus on the November general election.

She vowed to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday. But several former Haley supporters at the Trump event said enthusiasm for her had waned in the face of repeated losses.

The former president, meanwhile, urged his supporters to deliver a decisive blow to Ms. Haley on Tuesday. “We want you to go out there and vote by a big margin,” he said. “We want to keep this little freight train moving, because the most important day in our country’s history is November 5.”

