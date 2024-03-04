The Supreme Court appears ready to rule today on the attempt to bar Donald Trump from the election in Colorado | US News





The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule Monday on Colorado's attempt to bar Donald Trump from running for president.

This comes after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that the Republican could not run for office in the state because he had “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” – as prohibited by the 14th amendment to the American Constitution.

The justices ruled that Trump was disqualified from the presidency because he incited the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol in Washington DC in an attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

The former president categorically denies the allegations and his lawyers say the riot does not constitute an insurrection.

Following the Colorado ruling, the case went to the United States Supreme Court, the highest court in the United States, for a final decision.

In an unusual move, authorities issued an update on Sunday revealing that an unspecified decision from the Supreme Court would be released on Monday – although the justices are not expected to sit that day.

However, the announcement is widely expected to focus on Colorado's case, as “Super Tuesday” is this week.

On that day, a total of 15 states, including Colorado, will hold primary elections allowing voters to choose their party's candidates for the November presidential election.

Most commentators believe the Supreme Court, which has a six-to-three conservative majority, will overturn the Colorado ruling and allow Trump to run in the state.

At a hearing last month, Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about the attempt to exclude Trump from the November ballot.

Chief Justice John Roberts said there would be “fearsome consequences” if Colorado's ruling was upheld and other states also removed Trump from office – because it could “decide the presidential election.”

Her colleague, Justice Elena Kagan, seemed to agree, telling the court: “I think the question you have to confront is why a single state should decide who is president of the United States.”

“That sounds quite extraordinary, doesn’t it?”

Other states, including Maine and Illinois, have also sought to bar Trump from running, but the cases are on hold pending the outcome of the Colorado case.

Last week, former President Trump continued his seemingly unstoppable march toward the Republican nomination with victories in the Michigan, Missouri and Idaho caucuses.

His main and last major rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, has yet to score a single victory in the race.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would also rule on whether Trump could be prosecuted for alleged interference in the 2020 election.

However, judges will not consider the case until the end of April, and a decision will likely be issued by the end of June at the latest.

Three of the court's justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were appointed by Trump during his presidency.

