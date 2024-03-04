Economy 'very concerning' as China's annual policy meeting begins

China's annual political conclave begins Monday in Beijing, with officials saying the slowing economy and youth unemployment are a “big concern” as they outline their plans for the coming year. Chinese President Xi Jinping (AFP)

Armed police and public security officers are everywhere on the streets of Beijing as thousands of delegates arrive for the start of the annual “Two Sessions” rallies.

Proceedings will begin at 3:00 p.m. (07:00 GMT) on Monday with the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) — attended by President Xi Jinping and other senior party officials — which will last until next Sunday.

At a press conference, CPPCC spokesperson Liu Jieyi said that “economic issues are of great concern” to the body's more than two thousand members.

The same goes, he said on Sunday, for “youth employment, especially young graduates”, with youth unemployment officially around 15 percent at the end of 2023, after the Bureau statistics has adjusted its calculation methods.

The stakes in Monday's CPPCC are relatively low compared to the near-simultaneous gathering of the country's legislature, the National People's Congress, which begins Tuesday.

The meetings are unlikely to unveil major bailout packages that experts say are needed to inject growth back into the Chinese economy, which last year recorded some of the weakest growth in decades.

Beijing is instead poised to step up its national security efforts, with analysts expecting it to increase its military budget, second only to the United States.