Trump allies reject Haley's path to nomination





Nikki Haley's decision to stay in the GOP primary fight against former President Trump despite a string of defeats raises questions about her endgame.

Haley has pledged to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen additional states will vote, arguing that the primary should not be a coronation. But she came under criticism from Trump and his allies for continuing her candidacy until March.

Trump allies have dismissed any suggestion that Haley could position himself as an alternative to the former president if he is convicted in one of his criminal cases or if he withdraws from the race.

“I think she knows her career is over and it's all about appeasing anti-Trump donors to take care of her on the way out,” said one pro-Trump Republican member .

Haley has raked in millions of dollars and thousands of votes since the Iowa caucuses in January, evidence that at least some in the party are interested in an alternative to Trump.

The former ambassador to the United Nations rejected the idea of ​​running as a third-party candidate within the No Labels political organization, but she struggled to name a state on the GOP primary calendar in which she could beat Trump.

Last month, Haley was asked on Fox News if she considered herself an “insurance policy” depending on the outcome of Trump's trials.

“I really see myself as a Republican option that people can relate to when you see that Donald Trump can't win and you know that we have to turn this country around, so I'm your alternative. That's what I've always tried to say, look, let's find someone who can win,” Haley told the outlet.

The former president faces four separate criminal trials: one in New York, one in Georgia, one in Washington, D.C. and one in Florida. The New York City trial, which involves an alleged hush money scheme, is expected to begin later this month.

Special counsel Jack Smith has proposed setting a July 8 start date for the Florida trial over Trump's handling of classified documents and refusal to turn them over, which would put it just before the Republican National Convention.

Trump allies and Republican officials have thrown cold water on the prospect of Haley somehow intervening as a candidate by means other than winning the necessary delegates, which is a scenario extremely unlikely as Super Tuesday approaches.

Once Trump secures the 1,215 delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination, which he is expected to do no later than March 19, he will become the presumptive nominee. At this point, even a conviction in one of his criminal trials would not free these delegates. Any change of candidate must take place during the Republican convention in July.

But Republican officials question Haley's chances of winning a floor fight at the convention.

A former Republican National Committee (RNC) official noted that the vast majority of delegates would be loyal to Trump. Even if the former president withdrew from the race due to a conviction, health issues or other reasons, he would be unlikely to support Haley at the convention.

“These Trump delegates will not support Haley. Whoever he chooses as his running mate will have the strongest and most likely chance of becoming a nominee,” a former Trump White House official said.

“It would be a really interesting test for the party,” they added.

Republican strategist Brady Smith said waiting until Trump is out of the race for whatever reason might be a consideration for the Haley campaign, but that it's not practical given the growing tensions between the two candidates.

Trump and Haley are launching increasingly virulent attacks against each other as the primary battle continues. Trump called her “brain dead” in a Truth Social article last month and addressed her husband's absence from the campaign while he serves overseas, while Haley objected to the comments Trump on NATO and questioned his mental fitness for office.

“In a scenario where the Democrats' legal campaign is successful and he's unable to do it and you're at the convention, I don't think everyone aligns with Nikki. I think they're saying, 'You're the person who continues to divide us against Trump,'” Smith said.

GOP strategist Jonathan Felts said he sees a similarity between Haley's campaign and that of former Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in 2008, which is “not where the GOP right now,” even if Trump were to be absent. the race.

He said he felt “very confident” that if Trump was not the nominee because of a conviction in one of his trials or for any other reason, the nomination would not automatically go to Haley simply because that she would have the second highest number of votes and delegates. .

“Aspiring to become Dean Phillips of the Republican primary is a bad strategy for any candidate,” Felts said, referring to the Democratic congressman from Minnesota who mounted a long-shot challenge to Biden.

He said Haley ran a “great campaign” in which she outperformed expectations and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who was seen as the leading alternative to Trump early in the race. But he argued that staying longer would only harm his future within the party.

Haley said that if she had focused on her political future, she would have dropped out of college by now.

“I’m not doing this for me,” she said.

Felts said that while his campaign is more about helping Republicans win in 2024, it still has a role in the race, but if it's more of an “expression of grievances,” it could create obstacles on his future path.

“I would say she is at the limit. It will be interesting to see how she handles things on Wednesday morning,” he said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4501924-trump-allies-dismiss-haleys-path-to-nomination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos