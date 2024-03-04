PM Modi's next 10-day plan: 12 states and UTs, 29 schemes and | Details | Latest news India

Ahead of the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a 10-day visit to 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) across the country on Monday (March 4) to attend 29 programmes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

As per the schedule shared by the officials, Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, 'Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi over the next 10 days. to attract voters during the next legislative elections.

Here is PM Modi's planned 10-day visit:

March 4: Modi will visit Telangana where he will unveil several development projects in Adilabad and address a public meeting. Next, he will travel to Kalpakkam of Tamil Nadu where he will visit Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) and address a public meeting in Chennai. Later today, he will leave for Hyderabad.

March 5: On the second day, he will attend several programs and inaugurate several projects at Sangareddy in Telangana, followed by a public address. He will then travel to Odisha where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects at Chandikhole, Jajpur, after a public address at Chandikhole. Later today, he will leave for West Bengal.

March 6: On Wednesday, Modi will visit Mamata Banerjee's bastion of West Bengal where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs. 15,400 crore, including the Howrah Maidan metro section -Calcutta Metro Esplanade, and address a public meeting in Barasat. Later, he will visit Bihar to attend several inauguration programs worth around Rs. 4,000. 12,800 crore in Bettiah.

March 7: On the fourth day of his visit, Modi will visit the erstwhile state and now Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where he is expected to address a public rally at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium. This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. However, he had visited Jammu last month to inaugurate several development projects. He will later attend a media event in New Delhi.

8 March : On the fifth day, he will participate in the first-ever National Creator's Award in Delhi, which he announced in his latest episode of Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio address to the people. Later, he will travel to Assam in the evening to participate in several development programs.

March 9: On Saturday, PM Modi will visit the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng and then attend several launch programs in the capital Itanagar. Later, he will then visit Assam where he will unveil the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat and then lay the foundation stone for several development projects there. Later today, Prime Minister Modi will visit West Bengal to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in Siliguri, followed by a public address.

March 10: On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh to attend several programs in the Samajwadi Party stronghold Azamgarh. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the city on Sunday to take stock of preparations at the possible venue of the public meeting at Manduri airport.

March 11: On the eighth day, PM Modi will be in the national capital to attend 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' programmes. Later, he will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway and in the evening, the Prime Minister will attend a DRDO event.

12th of March: On Day 9, PM Modi will visit Sabarmati in Gujarat and later head to Rajasthan, visiting Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

March 13: In the last leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam through video conferencing, followed by an awareness program for the underprivileged sections of the society.

Prime Minister Modi is in action mode and has unveiled a series of development projects worth millions of rupees across the country as he shines the spotlight on his government's development and welfare agenda at the approach of the planned general elections. will take place in April-May this year.

Meanwhile, the BJP also released its much-awaited first list of 195 candidates for the parliamentary elections, with big stalwarts such as Prime Minister Modi from Varanasi and Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

