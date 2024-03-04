Extremism, racism, anti-democratic? Look in the mirror, Sunak's weekly briefing

Lindsey German on the crisis, Westminster and the implications for our movement

Rishi Sunak's speech on Friday night marked a new low, even by today's Conservative Party standards. He used George Galloway's victory in the Rochdale by-election to denounce extremism and terrorism, attack protests around Gaza and once again voice his fears about attacks on democracy. And as usual, he tries to criminalize the demonstrators: yes, you can march and protest with passion, you can demand the protection of civilian life. But no, you cannot call for violent jihad.

This all smacks of unspeakable hypocrisy. This was done to hide the fact that George Galloway won more votes than the three main parties combined and that he and the second-placed independent in Rochdale polled almost 20,000 votes between them. The result was a victory over Gaza and should be hailed as such. It was also a resounding indictment of the two main parties and a rejection of their policies.

Sunak's speech also managed to attack extremism without mentioning those in his own party. Thus, Galloway's victory was attacked in astonishing terms for a Prime Minister commenting on a by-election which he was accused among others of being supported by the fascist Nick Griffin without batting an eyelid at his own MPs. save last week.

The vile Lee Anderson, until recently vice-president of the Conservative Party, accused the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, of having handed the city over to the Muslims. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss joked with far-right Steve Bannon, remained silent in supporting Tommy Robinson and subscribed to a right-wing conspiracy theory during her recent trip to the United States. Former interior minister Suella Braverman claimed Islamists, extremists and anti-Semites were now in charge. And Tory MP Paul Scully claimed parts of Tower Hamlets and Birmingham were no-go areas for non-Muslims.

Add to that a recent survey on the Conservatives' attitude towards Muslims, which shows that a majority view Islam as a threat to the British way of life and that the Conservatives clearly have a gigantic problem with Islamophobia. This is why all Tory ministers have called Anderson's comments wrong rather than Islamophobic. It is clear that for Sunak extremism refers not to his own far right but to the left and that his faux horror at Griffin's support of Galloway is purely performative since those with similar views remain Tory MPs.

There was, however, a very frightening side to Sunak's speech, as he essentially called for more police crackdowns on pro-Gaza protests. This follows his meeting with police chiefs on Wednesday, during which he said there was a threat to democracy through mob rule, by which he meant protests and demonstrations.

These repeated interventions show to what extent the Gaza issue is not only a major political problem for Labor but also for the Conservatives. The entire British political establishment and its complacent media were exposed by the fiasco of the ceasefire vote in the House of Commons in Gaza and have since gone on the offensive against the protests, the movement and the Muslim community. The moral bankruptcy of our leaders in refusing to support a ceasefire in the face of genocide is now accompanied by serious attempts to scapegoat protesters and use draconian laws to prevent them from expressing what represents majority opinion in this country.

Keir Starmer is not supposed to have been concerned by the Rochdale result, in which case he must be both stupid and arrogant. It is by no means clear to me that Labor would have won even with a suitable candidate, but whether that is true or not, it is certain that many people, Muslim and non-Muslim, will not give their vote to Labor in the of the next elections. . Starmer's success so far has been based on the collapse of the Tories, not on positive enthusiasm. He has given up on green energy, his promises when he was elected leader, and much more, but seems incapable of overthrowing Gaza.

He will pay the political price. He supported Sunak's speech, quite shamefully, and joins all the scapegoats. The Labor Party, as the Forde report showed, has its own problems when it comes to racism and Islamophobia. And he and politicians of all stripes have deliberately raised the issue of MP safety in order to demonize what is largely a peaceful protest against genocide.

The implications of the extremism and mob rhetoric risk triggering a new wave of Islamophobia worse than anything seen in recent years. Since October 7, there has been a sharp increase in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. But there is a difference between the two: Islamophobia is motivated by the state and major institutions. We have seen it in the rhetoric, in the use of increasingly repressive policing, in the lazy racist stereotypes used by MPs, in the use of the Prevent program to target Muslims.

Here is what the events of the past week demonstrate: elites in Parliament, the media and elsewhere are stunned by the scale and duration of the protests; they fear the opinions of ordinary people and refuse to listen to them; They would like to make pro-Palestinian activity a crime and are increasingly looking for ways to achieve this. Essentially, they dislike dissent and expect the mass of the population to simply absorb attacks on workers, whether at home or abroad.

The idea that democracy means criticizing elected leaders is anathema to them. Home Secretary James Cleverly said last week that the protests had made their point and people should express their desire for change through the ballot box. But when they do this, as they did in Rochdale, it is seen as just as unacceptable.

The gap between rulers and ruled reminds me of the old corruption, the system of government we had in the 18th and early 19th centuries. This rule, with its rotten boroughs and laws that made any type of protest or organization illegal, ended first thanks to the reform movement that led to very limited changes in 1832, then gradually over the 100 following years before becoming universal. vote.

A new reform movement will not be enough, even if a revolution is necessary in this context.

