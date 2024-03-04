Two sessions: Key political gathering in China kicks off as leaders attempt to restore shattered economic confidence

By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Beijing (CNN) — Thousands of delegates from across China are gathering in Beijing this week for the start of the country's most important annual political event, where leaders will outline how they plan to lead the world's second-largest economy over the year ahead and will attempt to allay growing concerns about the situation. challenges he faces.

Projecting confidence will likely be a priority for Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his top Communist Party officials during the highly choreographed one-day event, known as the Two Sessions, in which China's legislature and most high advisory body meet.

This mainly ceremonial gathering takes on increased importance this year as the Chinese economy is shaken by a crisis. crisis in the real estate sectora heavy debt of local authorities, deflationA stock market rout And technological frictions with the United States All of this fuels the question of whether the country will run out of steam before achieving its goal of becoming a developed global power.

Xi is in the spotlight as economic woes have sparked growing frustration in China. The gathering takes place a year after starting a shocking third term as president, having consolidated power at the top of the party and endowed its leadership with a series of officials who seemed to have been selected for their loyalty as much as for their experience.

A year later, with the expected post-Covid recovery yet to fully materialize, young people are struggling to find jobs, investors are grappling with market losses and small business owners are struggling to stay afloat. skepticism rose around the direction traced by the leader and his new team. Xi also oversaw a political reshuffle in its own ranks, further spoiling the start of the new mandate.

These challenges may not pose a threat to Xi, who has been China's most powerful and authoritarian leader in decades. But how his team responds to these concerns will have implications not only for the future of China and its 1.4 billion people, but also for the global economy as a whole and Xi's top officials will enter probably in the meeting under pressure.

Policymakers, investors and business owners in capitals around the world will also be watching developments closely, particularly in a year when the US presidential elections could further strain relations between the two largest economies in the world.

The government wants to use this platform to send signals that the Chinese economy in general is doing well and is on the right trajectory, said Chen Gang, a senior researcher at the East Asia Institute of Technology. National University of Singapore.

Now there are a lot of doubts and suspicions about the ability of the new administration (so) they want to show that this government, the new administration led by (Xi's number two) Premier Li Qiang, is capable of manage economic issues, he said. .

Delegates converge

The gathering, taking place in Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People, is the only time a year that the nearly 3,000-person legislature, the National People's Congress, meets in person.

The body has little power to chart the way forward for the country, as major policy directions are set by the party, whose elite members make decisions in closed-door meetings throughout the year.

But the two sessions provide an important platform for China's notoriously opaque government to disseminate its economic, social and foreign policy strategy and announce key indicators, including China's economic growth target, its budget deficit limit and its military spending for the coming year.

It is also an opportunity for elite leaders to hear from delegates, who come from across the country and from different social sectors, although the space reserved for such exchanges at the gathering has generally diminished as Xi has tightened his ideological control and overseen a campaign to crush opinions that stray from the party line.

Such controls have also appeared in the recent economic debate, with some prominent economic analysts. subject to restrictions on social networks which appear designed to restrict their ability to express themselves.

The regime often uses the annual conference to gain support from Chinese society and build confidence in the market, said Xuezhi Guo, a political science professor at Guilford College in the United States.

This is now particularly crucial given challenges such as China's real estate slowdown, stock market crisis, high unemployment and weakening demand, he said.

Observers will examine how leaders discuss or comment on key issues such as China's position on the self-governing island of Taiwan, its relationship with the United States and the attempt to boost innovation as Washington tightens controls on technological exports.

It is conceivable that Xi will adopt a more conciliatory stance toward the United States, temporarily putting aside the confrontational diplomacy of the wolf warriors and redirecting his efforts toward supporting both the bureaucracy and technocrats in order to ensure the stability of the Chinese economy, Guo said.

Such a change in tone could also be signaled by the appointment of a new foreign minister at this year's gathering, which analysts say could happen in the coming days.

This role has been filled, in what many expected to be a temporary function, by senior diplomat and former foreign minister Wang Yi since July, when his newly appointed successor, Qin Gang, was named. ousted without explanation after disappearing from public view.

This dramatic moment was followed a few weeks later by the disappearance, then the dismissal and replacement of another official hand-picked by Xi for his third term: Defense Minister Li Shangfu. Once again, this was done without explanation, alongside an anti-corruption campaign and an apparent purge within the Chinese military.

Although analysts said the surprise reshuffle did not pose a threat to Xi's grip on power, it raised questions about his judgment, with positions left vacant following the cuts calling him yet again.

Besides the role of foreign minister, two high-ranking Chinese cabinet positions previously held by Li and Qin could also be filled during this year's two sessions, analysts say.

Economic challenges

Signs ahead of the rally suggest the Chinese government is preparing to focus on supporting economic growth in the year ahead, but it's unlikely China to unveil any major stimulus measures.

Beijing will likely use these two sessions to announce tactical measures aimed at boosting short-term confidence in the Chinese economy, but without changing Xi's underlying strategy of state-led development, said Neil Thomas, a researcher at the China Analysis Center of the Asia Society Policy Institutes.

Among the most important issues to watch during the two sessions is the announcement of the 2024 economic growth target, to be delivered by Premier Li on Tuesday.

Analysts widely expect Li to reveal a relatively ambitious growth target of around 5%, showing that policymakers remain focused on economic growth even as challenges mount.

Observers will also closely monitor market reaction. As the rally approaches, many doubt whether the confidence projections and measures announced at the event will be enough to restore optimism.

But even if they don't, it's unlikely to dent Xi's power.

The country's economic problems are eroding ordinary citizens' confidence in leaders' ability to generate higher growth and improve livelihoods, said Thomas of the Asia Society.

However, Xi does not need to win elections; what matters most to him is elite control rather than popular approval. And the economy seems far from the kind of collapse that could overwhelm the party's sophisticated apparatus of repression.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

CNN's Laura He and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.