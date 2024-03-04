The Supreme Court could decide Monday whether Donald Trump can be excluded from the 2024 elections





WASHINGTON A Supreme Court ruling could come as soon as Monday on whether former President Donald Trump can be removed from the ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Trump is challenging a groundbreaking ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that declared him disqualified from running again as president and ineligible for the state's primary, which takes place Tuesday.

Resolving the case Monday, a day before Super Tuesday contests in 16 states, would eliminate uncertainty over whether votes for Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, will ultimately count. Both sides had requested speedy work from the court, which heard arguments less than a month ago, on February 8.

The Colorado court was the first to invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision intended to prevent those who had engaged in the insurrection from holding official office. Trump has also since been barred from the primary ballot in Illinois and Maine, although both rulings, as well as the one in Colorado, are on hold pending the outcome of the Supreme Court case.

The Supreme Court has so far never ruled on this provision, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The court indicated Sunday that at least one case would be decided on Monday, faithful to its custom of not specifying which one. But he also deviated from his usual practice in some ways, bolstering hopes that this is the case with the Trump vote.

Except near the end of the term at the end of June, the court almost always issues its decisions on the days when the judges are scheduled to sit. But the next scheduled court day is not until March 15. And except during the coronavirus pandemic, when the court was closed, the justices almost always read summaries of their opinions in the courtroom. They won't be there on Monday.

All opinions will be posted on the courts' website starting just after 10 a.m. Monday.

Separately, the justices agreed last week to hear arguments in late April on whether Trump could be criminally prosecuted for election interference, including his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The court's decision to intervene in the politically charged case, also without precedent to guide it, calls into question whether Trump will be tried before the November election.

The former president faces 91 criminal charges in four lawsuits. Of these, the only one with a trial date that appears close to taking place is his trial in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records in connection with secret money payments to a porn actor . The case is scheduled for trial on March 25, and the judge has indicated his determination to move forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/supreme-court-donald-trump-colorado-presidential-ballot-20240303.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos