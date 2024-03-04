PM Modi to dedicate and launch NTPC projects worth 30,023 crores, ET EnergyWorld





New Delhi: In a significant effort towards sustainable development and economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for a series of ambitious projects under the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on March 4, 2024. These projects, with a combined investment of ₹30,023 crore, mark a notable step forward in India's commitment to improving its power infrastructure while focusing on energy conservation. environment and job creation. The highlight of the inauguration includes the 800 MW Unit 2 of the Telangana Thermal Superpower Project (Stage I) of the NTPC in Peddapalli district, Telangana. Built with an investment of ₹8,007 crore and employing ultra-supercritical technology, this project is poised to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions while delivering the highest power generation efficiency among power plants of NTPC in India, approximately 42%. The Prime Minister had already laid the foundation stone of this project and dedicated his first unit to the nation on October 3, 2023. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 660 MW Unit 2 of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand, a pioneering initiative featuring India's first supercritical thermal power project equipped with air-cooled condenser. This technology significantly reduces the water footprint of the project, which was launched with an investment of ₹4,609 crore. The inauguration will also see the inauguration of the fly ash-based lightweight aggregates plant at the Sipat Super Thermal Power Plant in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, and the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the plant. green hydrogen at the NTPC NETRA campus, Greater Noida. These projects highlight NTPC's commitment to innovative solutions for environmental protection and energy savings. Besides, the Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation for several key projects including Singrauli Thermal Superpower Project, Phase III in Uttar Pradesh, Lara Super Thermal Power Plant 4G Combustion CO2 Ethanol Plant in Chhattisgarh, the From sea water to the green hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam, and to the FALG aggregates plant based on fly ash at the Korba super thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. These projects aim to leverage technology for environmental sustainability and fuel India's journey towards a greener future. The collective impact of these projects on job creation, community development and environmental conservation is expected to be significant, highlighting the progress the country has made towards 24/7 availability of a affordable, high-quality energy. Join the community of over 2 million industry professionals Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and analysis.

