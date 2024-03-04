Nikki Haley avoids her pledge to support Trump if he is the Republican presidential nominee





Nikki Haley avoided pledging to support Donald Trump if he wins the presidential bid. She appeared to dodge the question of support in an interview with NBC News. The former US ambassador to the United Nations said she “has serious concerns about Donald Trump”.

Nikki Haley, vying for the Republican presidential nominee, has suggested she may not support the Republican presidential nominee if it is former President Donald Trump.

The former UN ambassador expressed her detachment from the Republican National Committee's (RNC) pledge to support the candidate in a “Meet the Press” interview with moderator Kristen Welker on NBC News.

Asked directly by NBC's Welker, “So you're no longer bound by that commitment?” Haley said she was not obligated to support Trump and insisted she had “serious concerns about Donald Trump. I have even more concerns about Joe Biden.”

The prominent Republican stopped short of pledging to support Trump. Haley sidestepped direct questions about her potential support for Trump, instead shifting the focus to broader electoral strategies and the importance of reaching the voter base.

She said: “I will make the decision I want to make,” implying a change from her previous position of unwavering support for the party's candidate.

“If you're talking about an endorsement, you're talking about a loss. I don't think like that,” she said.

In July, she said she was willing to support Trump to avoid a presidency led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Haley also criticized the RNC, calling it “Trump's RNC.”

Last month, Haley warned of Trump's outsized influence over the RNC. She claimed the former president wanted to “control” the committee to use it as his “piggy bank.”

In the interview, Haley also called for state-level decisions to be made on issues such as abortion and IVF, in an effort to promote decentralized governance and individual freedoms.

Exchanging Insults Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Sean Rayford/AP

Haley has stepped up her attacks on him in recent weeks and focused on his age and mental abilities.

She sought to lump Trump and President Joe Biden together as “grumpy old men” in her campaign ads, presenting herself as a new option.

She pledged to continue the race at least until Super Tuesday, March 5, saying Republican voters deserve a choice in the primaries.

At a rally in Conway, South Carolina, last month, Trump mockingly asked questions about Haley's husband.

“Where is her husband? Oh, he's away. He's away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He's gone.”

“He knew. He knew,” Trump mysteriously added.

Some interpreted Trump's prodding questions as a veiled attack on the state of the couple's marriage.

Since January, Trump has won the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire primaries, Nevada primaries, the South Carolina primary by defeating Haley in his own state and the Michigan primary.

