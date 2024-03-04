Minister AHY Praises President Jokowi, Although He Always Criticized





JAKARTA – Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono is now collecting comments and reports from the public. He was known as an opposition figure and always criticized the government. After being appointed a minister, he became a “best friend” and loved to worship. Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono criticized President Joko Widodo's policies. One of the criticisms he ignored was the public debt which had ballooned with stagnant economic growth over the past 9 years. Even AHY explained that economic growth was lower than the promise made by Jokowi, which was around 7 percent. Agus also had time to criticize the capital of the archipelago (IKN) which was judged as having no real emergency to resolve immediately and too reckless or hasty. The son of the 6th former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Bambang Susilo Yudhoyono, said that the acceleration of the IKN project was based on the government's fear and worry if the project was completed by another party. However, at present things seem to be changing and there are advantages in Jokowi's administration. AHY appeared to be relaxing with the Indonesian president in the IKN area. Agus even made his statement to the media by greeting Pak Jokowi who still took the time to greet the surrounding community on the sidelines of his state activities. The ATR/BPN Minister expressed his joy at being able to join the cabinet led by President Jokowi and invited for a working visit to the capital Nusantara. Watch the video below. Tag: agus harimurti yudhoyono jokowi

