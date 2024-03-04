What will Xi Jinping do now?

The same language was used after a politburo meeting last week that laid the groundwork for Li's work report. So far, Beijing's response to economic challenges has been a slight cut in interest rates and liquidity injections by the Chinese central bank, modest fiscal stimulus measures aimed at strategic industries rather than consumers, modest measures to make housing more affordable and limited efforts. provide cheap financial support to real estate developers deemed relatively well managed. The Chinese National Congress is normally a festive event, but this year's event promises to be much more somber. Credit: Getty Xi's fingerprints are all over the policies that have led to China's current position. Its housing is for living, not a mantra of speculation that led to the leverage restrictions that sent China's real estate market booming.

Loading The crackdown on perhaps overly arrogant and increasingly powerful technology companies has decimated this sector and crippled the private sector as a whole. His tightening of espionage laws led to an exodus of foreign capital. Beijing's extremely tough approach to the pandemic has left lasting scars. China's bold declaration of economic ambitions and subsidizing of strategic sectors like electronic vehicles and solar technologies have created a protectionist backlash in China's key export markets.

It is therefore unlikely that there will be any significant policy reversals or bold changes that could be seen as an admission of past mistakes. Xi himself appears to view this period as one of necessary suffering in the short term in order to produce a more stable economy, and one more closely led and controlled by the party, in the long term. Therefore, although Li is expected to announce some stimulus measures, these will likely be gradual and narrowly targeted. A priority is to stabilize the real estate sector and the downward spiral that has occurred in real estate prices and sales and which has played a major role, probably the major role, in consumer conservatism.

A 25 basis point cut last month in the five-year prime rate, a key rate for mortgages, was a step in that direction, but Beijing will have to do more to clear the stockpile of unfinished apartments that overlooks the market, as well as to clean up the struggling development sector. The appointment of liquidators of China Evergrande and the legal action to appoint liquidators of Country Garden, two of the largest real estate developers, could be the start of the necessary process of restructuring the sector, which has been frozen by its influence and reluctance for the government to accept the massive losses to its banks, its local governments and its citizens that would result from an impartial recognition of its situation. Xi's fingerprints are all over the policies that have led to China's current position. There will be keen interest to see what, if anything, authorities are prepared to do to accelerate the necessary, albeit painful, reforms if the real estate sector that holds much of the wealth of the world is to be reduced and stabilized. Chinese households. At some point, some sector debts will need to be socialized for this to happen. There should also be recognition of the need to address excess production and capacity at Chinese factories, whose activity has steadily declined over the past year.

Xi emphasized state-owned enterprises and state-led policies, providing direction and subsidies for efforts to increase China's presence in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, aviation and other sectors where scale and innovation (and control of raw materials) could offer China competitive advantages. China's dominance of electric and solar vehicles may have given it global dominance in these sectors, but it has also sparked a backlash from the United States and Europe, which have not only introduced policies protectionists increasing the cost of imports from China, but are actively considering measures. reduce China's access to its markets. Loading More broadly, there are concerns that the combination of weak Chinese domestic demand and excess production capacity could lead to a flood of cheap exports to Western markets. Donald Trump won't be the only one considering high universal tariffs on Chinese goods if this flood were to occur. China has managed to stabilize its stock markets, although it has had to resort to massive state intervention to buy Chinese sovereign wealth funds and other public institutions, as well as short-selling bans, restrictions on sales by some institutions and a crackdown on computerized trading to get the market bottomed out and, in doing so, attracted some buying from offshore hedge funds.