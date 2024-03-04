Russia and Ukraine were all ready to sign a peace agreement to end this disastrous war. But then Boris Johnson came along and said: Damn! It makes no sense.

The WikiPedias page for the Battle of Kiev (2022) reads: In April, initially, Russian forces captured key areas north and west of Kiev, leading to the international prediction of the imminent fall of the city. However, strong Ukrainian resistance undermined Russian momentum. Poor Russian tactical and logistical decisions helped the defenders thwart encirclement efforts, and after a month of prolonged fighting, Ukrainian forces began to counterattack.

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/tfiglobal

After the success of Ukrainian counterattacks in late March, Russia began withdrawing its forces from the kyiv region on March 29. Four days later, Ukrainian authorities declared that Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv Oblast were once again under Ukrainian control.

Even the biggest Russia supporter on the planet cannot deny the fact that Russia surrounded kyiv in early April 2022, only to abandon it a month later. But are the reasons, such as strong Ukrainian resistance and poor Russian tactical and logistical decisions, correct? No, that's completely false. It turns out that the reason behind this was a possible peace negotiation.

After the encirclement of kyiv, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a peace deal in which Russia would return to its pre-invasion positions, controlling part of Donbass and all of Crimea, while Ukraine would refrain from seeking NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees. from various countries.

Zelensky was apparently frustrated by NATO's cold response to the war and its choice of fair economic sanctions and a lack of real action on the battlefield. But then he received a phone call. It was Boris Johnson who informed Zelensky shortly of his visit to kyiv.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson played a central role in disrupting the negotiations during his visit to Kiev in April, advising Ukrainian President Zelensky against talks with Russia for reasons including Putin's unreliability and lack of of preparing the West for the end of the war.

Learn more: Rishi Sunak's shocking link to Putin

The UK continued to provide substantial military support to Ukraine until Boris came to power, to the tune of $2.8 billion, making it Ukraine's second largest military partner. This included anti-tank weapons.

Johnson has made statements supporting Ukraine's victory and his refusal to advocate compromise or concessions. Johnson made frequent visits to kyiv, one of which included a memorable walk with President Zelensky, which led to a Boris Mania in Ukraine.

Boris has become so popular in Ukraine because of his so-called love for Ukraine that the mayor of Odessa has made Boris Johnson an honorary citizen, including considering naming streets after him.

Top Ukrainian officials and even the general public have shown strong support for Johnson, with social media filled with congratulatory messages after he survived his first no-confidence vote.

Ukrainian businesses also participated, such as a cafe in kyiv which offered a Boris Johnson-themed croissant.

A poll showed Johnson had a 90% approval rating among Ukrainians, the highest for a foreign politician in Ukraine, and significantly higher than other Western leaders. Compare that with Boris's approval rating in the UK, just 29%.

The war, which could have ended in 2 months, has now lasted for over 2 years with no end in sight. French President Emmanuel Macron played second fiddle to Boris by also emphasizing the need for Europe to prepare for a protracted war to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position.

Since the failure of the agreement in principle, Ukraine and Russia have publicly adopted tougher positions, complicating prospects for a return to negotiations.

Learn more: Brexit boon or bust: Rishi Sunak's risky dice roll!

The reason behind Johnson's support for the war was not much different from Biden's. While Biden was under considerable attack due to the disastrous conclusion to America's 20-year war in Afghanistan and a series of disastrous domestic policies like immigration, Boris Johnson was not too far behind. Johnson was one of the main architects of the BREXIT movement and he promised a rapid economic recovery to the British people. But under his leadership, the British economy collapsed like a house of cards. His ouster was imminent and he needed a major victory. He chose Ukraine to increase his popularity.

On September 6, 2022, Boris Johnson was forced to resign. Today, Rishi Sunak is British and is skeptical about his support for Ukraine. But Ukraine is still at war, losing lives and money on an unprecedented scale.