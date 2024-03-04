Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start 5-state tour today and launch projects worth Rs 1,10,600 Crore

PM Modi's 5-state tour to begin in Telangana (file photo)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,10,600 crore.

“Over the next two days, I will be participating in various programs in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works that will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives,” said Prime Minister Modi in a message. on X.

On March 4, around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore in Adilabad, Telangana, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office ( PMO). .

After this, around 3:30 p.m., PM Modi will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

On March 5, around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Sangareddy, Telangana.

Around 3:30 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore at Chandikhole, Jajpur in Odisha.

On March 6, around 10:15 am, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will visit Bettiah in Bihar around 3:30 p.m., where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth around Rs 12,800 crore.

At the public program in Adilabad, Telangana, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth over Rs 56,000 crore. The main focus of the projects will be the power sector, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects related to the power sector across the country.

It will dedicate the 800 MW (unit 2) of NTPC’s Telangana Super Thermal Power project to Peddapalli.

Based on ultra-supercritical technology, the project will provide 85 per cent electricity to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of around 42 per cent among all NTPC power plants in India. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also dedicate 660 MW (Unit-2) to the North Karanpura Thermal Superpower Project in Chatra, Jharkhand.

This is the country's first supercritical thermal power project designed with an air-cooled condenser of such magnitude that reduces water consumption by a third compared to conventional water-cooled condensers.

The start of work on this project was flagged off by PM Modi.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the fly ash-based lightweight aggregates plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and STP Water green hydrogen plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, it will lay the foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×800 MW) at Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; CO2 from flue gas to 4G ethanol plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Green Hydrogen Seawater Plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and FALG fly ash aggregate plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi will inaugurate seven projects and will also lay the foundation stone of a Power Grid Corporation of India project. These projects will play a crucial role in strengthening the national grid, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 380 MW National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) solar project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green energy will be produced each year through the project.

PM Modi will lay the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited's 1,200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will produce approximately 2.4 billion units of electricity each year.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate three Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) solar power projects at Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a total capacity of 200 MW.

The foundation stone of these projects was also laid by PM Modi.

It will inaugurate the Naitwar Mori hydroelectric power station and associated transmission line in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Among other projects, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two SJVN solar projects in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and Dhubri, Assam.

In addition to the electricity sector, projects in the road and railway sectors will also be discussed during the visit.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the newly electrified Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti railway line to the nation.

It will also lay the foundation for two major national highway projects connecting Telangana to Maharashtra and Telangana to Chhattisgarh via NH-353B ​​and NH-163.

At Sangareddy, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore.

These projects encompass several key sectors such as road, rail, oil and natural gas.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of three national highway projects.

During the programme, he will also inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Sanathnagar – Moula Ali railway line along with six new station buildings.

The entire 22 km route of the project has been commissioned with automatic signaling and has been carried out under the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) Phase-II project.

Under this, six new station buildings have been constructed at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations.

PM Modi will also launch the first MMTS rail service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar. This rail service extends the popular suburban rail service in the twinned regions of Hyderabad-Secunderabad to new areas for the first time.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad product pipeline. He will also inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) center in Hyderabad. It was established at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, by the Airports Authority of India to modernize and strengthen research and development activities in the civil aviation sector.

In Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, marking a historic milestone in India's nuclear power programme, Prime Minister Modi will witness the launch of the core loading of India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) with a capacity of 500 MWe. This PFBR was developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited).

The reactor core is made up of control sub-assemblies, cover sub-assemblies and fuel sub-assemblies. The core loading activity consists of loading the reactor control subassemblies, followed by the cover subassemblies and the fuel subassemblies which will produce electricity.

In Chandikhole, Odisha, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore. The projects cover sectors such as oil and gas, railways, roads and atomic energy.

In Kolkata, with a focus on improving avenues facilitating urban mobility, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section of the Kolkata Metro, the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section, the Taratala-Majerhat metro (part of the Joka-Esplanade line); Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch; Kochi Metro Phase I (Phase IB) Extension Project from SN Junction Metro Station to Tripunithura Metro Station; The section of the Agra Metro, from the East Gate of the Taj to Mankameshwar; and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

It will signal train traffic on these sections. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro Rail project between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro and Nigdi.

