Nikki Haley scores first Republican primary victory in Washington, DC, against Donald Trump





Nikki Haley won her first Republican presidential primary on Sunday, with voters in the District of Columbia choosing her over front-runner Donald Trump.

She received 63 percent of the vote and won all 19 delegates from Washington, D.C., Politico reported, citing local party officials. Trump got the other third.

The former South Carolina governor has lost every GOP contest before that, most recently Saturday in Idaho and Michigan. She also lost the primary in her home state of South Carolina last week.

Super Tuesday will see primaries or caucuses held in 15 states and one territory, contests that Trump is mostly expected to win.

The 45th president lost the Washington DC Republican primary in 2016, but won when he ran unopposed in 2020.

Only 5% of registered voters in the nation's capital are Republican, or about 23,000 people. And most of them know all the players.

That fact was not lost on Trump, who issued a sarcastic statement calling his rival a swamp queen, anointed by lobbyists and Washington insiders who want to protect the failing status quo.

Haley's camp noted that she was the first woman in U.S. history to win a Republican primary.

It's no surprise that the Republicans closest to Washington's dysfunction reject Donald Trump and all his chaos, Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post.

She is Trump's latest challenger after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy withdrew early.

After a dominant run so far this election cycle, Trump is considered to have locked in the Republican presidential nomination.

In recent weeks, however, Haley has argued that he will lose to President Biden in the November general election.

She rallied in Washington on Friday before traveling to North Carolina and several states that hold Super Tuesday contests.

We're trying to make sure we're touching every hand possible and talking to every person, Haley said.

