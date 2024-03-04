China to reveal GDP target, avoid bazooka stimulus at meeting

(Bloomberg) — China is set to announce its 2024 growth target and outline its strategy to support a slowing economy at the country's highest-profile annual policy gathering this week.

Premier Li Qiang will present the government work report for the first time to the National People's Congress on Tuesday. Authorities are seeking to chart a recovery after a turbulent year that saw the economy grapple with deflation, a lingering property crisis, a growing debt burden and an exodus of foreign capital.

Investors will closely scrutinize policy priorities and stimulus signals as Beijing is expected to announce an annual growth target of around 5%, the same as last year, but which will be harder to achieve due to a higher basis of comparison. Areas of focus will include the strength of fiscal stimulus, new economic drivers as President Xi Jinping moves China away from a real estate-driven growth model, and the government's plans to boost consumption.

Beijing's policies will likely remain pro-growth, but will not be a bazooka-style stimulus, economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a note announcing the NPC. The political tone was predetermined at the Central Economic Work Conference last December, and we see little chance of a major deviation.

It would be a positive surprise if the business report showed that policymakers share the market's concerns about economic challenges, including deflation risks, unemployment and the fallout from the housing downturn, the economists added.

The work report and budget will be submitted on the first day of the APN, and will be discussed and approved in the following days.

Here's what to expect:

Growth objective

The 2024 target will be the most important political signal from the NPC. Most economists expect China to set a GDP target of around 5% this year, with an analysis of provincial targets supporting this view.

Setting the same target as for 2023 would raise the bar further, as last year's growth rate of 5.2% was on a low base of comparison compared to the previous year, when strict controls on the pandemic had hampered economic activity.

China continues to face headwinds in 2024, including the issue of deflation. Last year, an economy-wide price index recorded the longest deflationary streak since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. That trend looks set to continue, further complicating efforts policy makers trying to revive growth. China's annual consumer price index rose 0.2% in 2023, compared with a target of 3%.

Setting an ambitious growth target and maintaining the CPI target (a ceiling in practice) despite deflationary pressures would show that policymakers are focused on economic growth, wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts, including Maggie Wei, in a note.

Stimulus

China may need stronger stimulus measures to meet its growth target this year. The Finance Ministry's budget report, which will also be released on Tuesday, will show how far Beijing is willing to go to support the economy.

China has long tried to keep its public deficit around or below 3% of GDP to demonstrate fiscal discipline and control risks. In recent years, economists have increasingly called for easing this limit, and Beijing's rare move to raise the budget deficit-to-GDP ratio to 3.8% last year was seen as a step in the right direction. .

While top leaders pledged to strengthen fiscal policy appropriately in recent meetings discussing key policies for 2024, economists expect a budget deficit of around 3.3% of GDP, up from 3%. initially targeted for 2023, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. .

However, many local authorities may struggle to take on more debt to close this deficit, as they are already struggling with a heavy debt burden and falling revenues due to the housing crisis. This means that the central government will have to borrow more if it wants to see its spending increase significantly.

On the monetary policy front, policymakers are likely to reaffirm that it will be flexible, appropriate and precisely targeted, that money supply and credit growth will need to be consistent with economic growth and inflation targets, and that policy Structural monetary policy will be strengthened to support targeted sectors.

What Bloomberg Economics says…

We expect policies to be recovery-oriented, with a larger budget deficit, more supportive monetary policy, and commitments to mitigate the housing correction. Failure to restore confidence would leave the economy in the doldrums… A significant reduction in the GDP target could damage confidence, especially if there is doubt about the government's commitment to supporting growth.

Chang Shu, chief economist for Asia.

Learn more here.

New growth drivers

As the real estate sector declines, the government must reshape the country's economic model to drive growth over the next decade. Recently, state media have repeatedly talked about new productive forces, saying this is likely to be a key theme of the NPC.

The term was introduced by Xi in September during an inspection trip to the northeast of the country. The official Xinhua News Agency said this means advanced productivity, liberated from traditional economic growth models, with new growth drivers that are high technology, high efficiency and high quality.

The government has poured money into the manufacturing sector, focusing on what it calls the three new growth engines of electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy. But it risks fueling overcapacity in these sectors and could further increase trade tensions with the United States, Europe and others.

The work report will also be scrutinized for details on high-quality development, which summarizes Xi's approach to promoting high-tech and green industries and avoiding another crisis of unsustainable debt-fueled growth.

Property

After a year of slowing in the property market, there are signs the government is doing more to support the sector as prices continue to fall. The People's Bank of China last month announced the biggest ever cut in the benchmark mortgage rate to boost sluggish demand.

Beijing is also promoting a new housing model, which involves the construction of affordable housing, the renovation of urban villages and the construction of emergency public facilities, to contribute to the recovery. This could be a topic of discussion at the CNP.

Economists at Mizuho Financial Group Inc. say unconventional measures will likely be needed to address continued weakness in the property market and restore stability. A more effective approach could involve the government providing direct credit support to private developers through strategic banks and asset management companies, rather than relying solely on commercial banks.

However, implementing such policy support would be unprecedented and may be outside the comfort zone of policymakers. As a result, we do not expect these measures to be revealed immediately after the March meeting, Mizuho economists said.

In the short term, there are few signs of a recovery in demand yet, with new home sales by the 100 largest developers falling 60% in February from a year earlier to their lowest level in more than three years. There may be a silver lining to the continued decline in house prices: Goldman analysts say that in the medium to long term, the falling cost of housing suggests that households may save less and consume more than 'previously.

Consumption

While consumer confidence remains subdued, the government is seeking to revive consumption by focusing on household purchases of big-ticket items like electronics and cars.

Beijing will introduce measures to boost purchases of vehicles and household appliances, a Commerce Ministry official said. It will encourage the renovation of old houses and stimulate new forms of consumption such as cross-border e-commerce and new energy vehicles.

Xi said at a recent meeting that accelerating product upgrading is an important measure to promote high-quality development.

Goldman economists said any innovative and concrete demand-side stimulus measures, such as large-scale policy support for costly consumption, could help improve confidence in this year's economic outlook.

On the other hand, any talk of increased control over local government funding and more aggressive implementation of energy consumption controls could suggest constraints on growth in the near term.

–With help from Cynthia Li.

