Anthony Albanese and Southeast Asian leaders to tiptoe into China

Mr. Albanese will also hold bilateral meetings with nine of the ten ASEAN leaders, as well as with Xanana Gusmao of East Timor, whose country has observer status. New Zealand's recently elected Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will also attend the leaders' dinner on Tuesday evening.

Myanmar's military leaders have been banned from attending ASEAN events since the 2021 coup toppled democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi. However, its ambassador will be present at the summit.

Mr Albanese said the summit would follow former Macquarie Group chief executive Nicholas Moores' report which set out an economic strategy for Australia in South-east Asia and was delivered to the government last year last.

This highlights the opportunity that exists here in Australia through engagement with Indonesia, with the Philippines, with Malaysia and with our neighbors to create jobs here, Mr Albanese said.

This is the purpose of our international commitments. Benefit for Australia in terms of our economy, but also in our uncertain world, as well as for national security interests, as we announced with increased maritime cooperation last week, during the visit of the President of the Philippines , President Marcos.

Mr. Marcos set a milestone for the summit last week when he told Australian politicians in a speech in Parliament that the Philippines was at the forefront of threats to regional stability.

Although Mr. Marcos did not name China, this was clearly a reference to Beijing given the Chinese coast guard's increasing incursions into waters claimed by Manila, including spraying Philippine boats with cannons. water.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and First Lady Pich Chanmony arrive in Melbourne for the ASEAN Summit. Andrew Taylor

Unity before scoring points

Although many ASEAN members have territorial disputes with China, none are as outspoken in their criticism as the Philippines. Some, like Singapore, are trying to find a middle path between China and the United States, while others, like Cambodia and Laos, are seen as firmly aligned with Beijing.

With ASEAN operating on a consensual basis, regional unity will come before China in the final declarations that officials are working to have unanimously approved by leaders at Wednesday's leaders' meeting.

While he is likely to reiterate the need to respect international law and call for restraint, he is unlikely to characterize Chinese activities as coercive.

Euan Graham, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said Mr Marcos's hard-hitting speech was an exception for an Asian leader and that ASEAN tended to take a lowest common denominator approach in its statements. This meant that Australia focused more on bilateral relations with individual countries.

Obviously, I am skeptical of ASEAN diplomacy. It's more about symbolism than substance, he said.

Vietnam is the only other country I would put alongside the Philippines on the South China Sea that Australia should focus on.

Indonesia is a frustrating partner, it will choose its own path and wants to have it both ways with China. Singapore has made the diplomatic decision to keep its head down.

Susannah Patton, director of the Lowy Institute's Southeast Asia program, said the Albanian government's policy of seeking stabilization with China was working well with ASEAN members.

She said that despite its absence at the summit table, Myanmar would occupy an important place.

It remains the group's biggest challenge, but in the face of an intractable conflict, ASEAN diplomacy has stalled, Ms. Patton wrote in an article for The Interpreter.

Australia has strongly supported ASEAN in resolving the crisis and will likely wish to discuss Myanmar privately at summit retreat sessions and bilateral meetings.

This year's summit is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia's entry into ASEAN's first dialogue partner, culminating with the leaders' meeting on Wednesday.