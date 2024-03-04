Two Chinese sessions in 2024: after high-level purges, will the party leadership resolve the problems?

Tuesday, Qin resigned as a member of the National Legislative Assembly, according to an official statement, while Li was also removed from the party's Central Military Commission (CMC). Both men, however, remained on the Central Committee, the 300-member Communist Party's decision-making body.

Nine other generals including two former commanders of the rocket forces, were suspected of serious violations of discipline and law (a party euphemism for corruption) and were removed from their legislative posts in December.

Beijing offered no further explanation for the officials' withdrawal, leaving the status of some subsequent replacements unclear. The lack of information has fueled a narrative about China's political uncertainties, amid low confidence in the economy among international business executives and the country's private sector.

But experts say that this year, two sessions, or lianghui an event designed to signal national unity and project confidence in the coming year offers Xi a unique opportunity to address political issues and help strengthen the national and international message.

During the event, lawmakers will adopt Premier Li Qiang's first work report, approve military and other key annual budgets, and possibly approve personnel decisions.

The event also comes after the party repeatedly delayed a key conclave, known as the third plenum, during which mid-term strategy on the economy and governance is usually discussed.

Deng Yuwen, former deputy editor-in-chief of Study Times, the official newspaper of the Central Party School, said the plenum's delay meant this year's two sessions would be the first major opportunity for leaders to present their plans to the nation and the world. on how they planned to tackle China's stagnant growth and manage external challenges, while giving political signals on the progress of the ongoing purge and reshuffle.

People are looking for different things. Political observers will certainly want to know whether Beijing's purge is coming to an end, particularly in its military and diplomatic corps. Interactions between top leaders will also be closely monitored so the outside world can assess their unity, Deng said.

Foreign investors will be looking for signs that Beijing has returned to a pro-development mode, particularly when it comes to China's GDP target and development strategies.

China's neighbors will want to know its military budget growth targets; and the Chinese people will be more interested in the government's plan to create jobs and the direction of China's stock and real estate market.

The third plenary session of the Central Committee is usually held in the fall of the year following the bi-decade national party congress, which was last held in 2022.

Since former supreme leader Deng Xiaoping used the plenum to announce China's economic reform and opening-up policy in 1978, it has traditionally been an occasion to decide the country's development path.

However, the party leadership did not indicate when the conclave would take place this time, marking the first time since 1984 that the event did not take place the year after the party congress.

Observers say the delay may be partly because President Xi Jinping is awaiting a decision on the ongoing purges.

Gabriel Wildau, who focuses on analyzing political risks in China as managing director of international consultancy Teneo, said the purges of Qin Gang as foreign minister, Li Shangfu as minister of Defense and several senior officers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were missing. vacancies in the Central Committee.

The replacement of the two ministers, as well as the former PLA Rocket Force commander Li Yuchao and political commissar Xu Zhongbo, this means that the careers of at least four of the 205 full members of the Central Committee are at stake.

The rare reshuffling of top diplomatic and military posts so soon after their appointment suggests serious wrongdoing, but Beijing has not explained the cuts.

This vagueness, a clear sign that Beijing has sought to buy time for what could be considered major embarrassments, does not bode well at a plenum, when leaders usually disclose progress in investigations into senior officials. leaders.

A political researcher at Peking University, who did not wish to be identified, said the purges would likely lead to a questioning in Beijing of senior selection processes, often cited by the party as evidence of strength. of its political system.

Xi is heavily involved in the selection process, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which said he had personally reviewed the list of all Central Committee members since the 19th party congress in 2017.

Reports also indicate that Xi was briefed several times before the 19th and 20th party congresses to ensure that the most competent, loyal and honest cadres were chosen.

But it seems that even with his personal attention, the process is not 100 percent. [corruption-proof]. He will definitely order the team in charge to think about what went wrong and find ways to make it flawless, the researcher said.

The National People's Congress (NPC) gives Beijing a window to address these unresolved issues, including the possibility of appointing a new foreign minister to replace Wang Yi, whose abrupt replacement of Qin Gang last year was widely criticized. of read as an indicator of a crisis mode in Chinese diplomacy.

Likewise, Beijing has not yet promoted Dong Jun , the Minister of Defense who replaced Li Shangfu, in all ranks. Dong has not yet become a state councilor or a member of the CMC. The next session of the APN is also an opportunity for him to be awarded the two titles, on par with his predecessors, if the party so wishes.

Neil Thomas, a Chinese politics researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institutes' China Analysis Center, said that given that Li Shangfu and Qin Gang were both state councilors, it was expected that their replacements also occupy this higher position.

If the new defense minister or foreign minister does not also become state councilor, it will make them less powerful officials and suggest that Xi does not fully trust them, he said. But the increasing unpredictability of personnel movements during Xi's third term makes it unclear whether this change will occur in both sessions.

Peking University political researcher says appointing new foreign minister and promoting new foreign and defense minister to state councilor is a good starting point as this would send a clear political signal that these new leaders have the trust and approval of the party's top leadership. .

Diplomacy and defense are two essential systems for Beijing to manage tensions with the United States and manage regional hotspots like the Taiwan Strait, South China Sea , and the Korean peninsula. Their return to normal modes will allow foreign diplomats and military officials to be able to interact with their Chinese counterparts according to established protocol, the researcher said.

He added that a complete end to this series of purges in China's diplomatic and defense corps could only come after the meeting of the Central Committees, as final decisions on the dismissal of their members and verdicts on alleged disciplinary issues senior officials had to be taken into account. be formally approved by the party's highest decision-making body.

Another key function of this third plenum is to define a medium-term economic strategy which, like the staff purges, will also contribute to the general direction of the next two sessions, when Li Qiang will submit the government activity report.

But experts also speculated about another reason for the plenum's delay: Beijing said the causes of China's economic woes are complex and require a nuanced approach, meaning leaders need more time to examine the facts and propose a viable strategy.

Stock market turmoil may also have added to Xi's concerns about the fragility of China's financial system, especially as high U.S. interest rates and prospects of continued U.S.-China rivalry trigger continued capital outflows.

The bump in investor confidence It also comes amid an uneven post-Covid recovery for the world's second-largest economy, with youth unemployment, demographic trends and tensions in the real estate market, despite Beijing's announcement of 5.2% growth. in 2023.

The financial system was among the high-risk areas mentioned by Xi in January when he ordered the party's top anti-corruption body to show no mercy . The renewed focus on the sector, after a series of high-profile crackdowns on state bankers and financiers since 2017, is seen as an attempt to close loopholes in capital controls that would render any bailout measures ineffective. walk.

Li Qiang's government work report is unlikely to herald bold new directions in Chinese economic policy, according to Thomas of the Asia Society.

He is likely to announce a growth target similar to last year's, around 5 percent, and will likely focus on shaping the agenda decided by the Communist Party at the central working conference. economy last December, he added.

But in the absence of economic reforms, this target will require more stimulus, which means either a higher deficit target or more off-budget fiscal injections.

Teneos Wildau said the delay of the plenums highlighted foreign and domestic challenges of unprecedented complexity and difficulty for the economy.

Xi and other senior leaders are still aiming to produce a decision that offers credible policy responses. The time it took to develop those responses could explain the plenum's delay, he said.