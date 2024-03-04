Politics
Climate and China threaten ASEAN talks in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — Southeast Asian leaders are meeting for talks in Australia on Monday, with clean energy cooperation and Beijing's aggressive stance in the South China Sea likely to dominate discussions.
Climate change is high on the agenda as Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders head to Melbourne for a “special summit” with their Australian counterparts.
Southeast Asia's thirst for energy is largely fueled by fossil fuels, while Australia remains one of the world's largest exporters of polluting gas and thermal coal.
Both are increasingly keen to turn to renewable energy, making the most of natural assets, such as abundant deposits of essential minerals.
“ASEAN countries need more energy if they want to continue to grow their economies,” said Rahman Yaacob, a regional analyst at Australia's Lowy Institute.
“Australia could be a source of this energy.”
Indonesia and the Philippines are two of the world's largest producers of nickel, a key ingredient in the production of batteries for electric cars.
Another key metal for batteries, lithium, is found in large quantities scattered throughout Australia.
Jakarta and Canberra have already started exploring how they could leverage these advantages to boost electric vehicle manufacturing.
For years, Australia has been trying to advance another ambitious proposal: exporting solar power to Singapore via a massive undersea cable.
Although this project recently encountered significant financial problems, Yaacob said it remained of interest to ASEAN members.
“One of the areas they might look at is Australia's export of clean energy,” he said. “There have been discussions about this with Singapore in the past.”
Territorial conflicts
Maritime security – and China's increasingly aggressive behavior in the South China Sea – is among the summit's other major focal points.
Territorial disputes in this vital trade corridor have intensified in recent months, with Beijing baring its teeth in areas also claimed by ASEAN members, such as the Philippines and Vietnam.
Australia, a close ally of the United States, is seeking to mitigate China's growing influence in the broader Asia-Pacific region.
“The summit may seek to express concerns about the stability and security of the maritime domain,” Yaacob said.
“If all ten members are willing to issue a joint statement, it shows they are concerned about the situation.”
ASEAN has long been criticized as a toothless talk-fest, with divided members reluctant to throw their common weight behind sensitive security issues.
Political upheaval
The forum has recently intensified its relations with middle powers such as Australia and Japan, steadfast allies of the United States and with a more confrontational stance towards China.
The Melbourne summit marks the 50th anniversary of Australia becoming ASEAN's first dialogue partner.
This comes at a time of significant political change within the bloc.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo will leave office by October after 10 years in power, while Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is expected to resign soon after.
Myanmar sent a senior diplomat to an ASEAN summit earlier this year – the first time it had been represented in more than two years.
The ten ASEAN member states are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.
Although Myanmar remains a member, political representatives and military leaders of the ruling junta have been banned from high-level meetings.
|
