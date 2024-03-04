Jokowi must be able to anticipate Bapok price increase before Ramadan









According to Motion Cipta Matrix political observer Wildan Hakim, the increase in prices of basic necessities in the run-up to Ramadan is a phenomenon that occurs regularly every year. Price increases are difficult to prevent because they occur according to the law of supply and demand. “It has become common that before Ramadan, the prices of basic necessities increase. This price increase is generally felt more in large cities which rely heavily on the supply of basic necessities from buffer zones,” Wildan told RMOL political press agency, Monday (4/3).





The need for food, Wildan said, is always a priority when Ramadan arrives. Housewives have the same method, namely ensuring the availability of food. As a result, the demand for food and related products will definitely be higher before the fasting month. “The food needs range from rice, sugar, cooking oil, chili peppers, to shallots and garlic. These six ingredients are the main needs of Indonesian kitchens. When the prices of these six ingredients increase, they will automatically become a national problem,” Wildan explained. According to the professor of communication sciences at Al Azhar University of Indonesia, the price rise was triggered by a shortage of supply or stocks. When stocks decrease, opportunities arise to import food products from abroad. The reason is to ensure that national stocks are sufficient and prices can then be stabilized because there is a balance between supply and demand in the market. “In a situation like the current one, the government should be able to anticipate price increases that may occur. With existing intelligence powers, the government should be able to ensure that the movement of food goes smoothly and that there is no accumulation of stocks in warehouses. Thus, increases in food prices due to scarcity can be minimized,” explained Wildan. If you look at previous years, Wildan said, there are a number of commodities whose prices have the potential to rise and contribute to inflation in the Indonesian economy. The products in question are cooking oil, granulated sugar, garlic and chili peppers. The supply of garlic and chili is strongly influenced by the condition of agricultural land, which impacts crop yields. For cooking oil and granulated sugar, distributors have the option of stocking them to take advantage of the difference in price increases. “For rice, the price trend may continue to increase until the current shortage is overcome by the government. This rice shortage could also be triggered by the purchasing behavior of our citizens who wish to guarantee supplies to their respective households. If you look directly at rice markets and stores, “the supply is there. It's just that the price has increased,” Wildan explained. Therefore, the important task of the government now is to ensure that the population does not panic, even if prices rise. Market operations can be used to calm the public. Although it must be admitted, the impact of market operations is not too great in stabilizing prices. “The scarcity of a certain number of food products always opens up import opportunities. Those who benefit from this are of course the importers and this is in line with their expectations. As long as the price of food products remains within reasonable limits, the imports can be opened to reduce price fluctuations,” Wildan concluded. Find hot and trusted news from RMOL political news agency at Google News.

