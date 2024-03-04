GB News, the populist television that radicalizes British politics





GB News was born in 2021 as the British version of Fox News, ready to stoke the American culture war and serve as a pulpit for radical far-right voices like Nigel Farage, baptized by his friend Donald Trump as Mr Brexit. The beginnings were difficult and many doubted whether the American model of vulgar and inflammatory television would eventually take hold in the United Kingdom. The first chairman of GB News, Andrew Neil, was in fact fired after nine shows. Ofcom, the communications regulator, has repeatedly opened investigations into the populist channel for its excesses. In 2022, he was accused of spreading “dangerous disinformation”, when the author and conspiracy theorist Naomi Wolf He said Covid vaccines were “a massacre comparable to that of doctors in Nazi Germany”. In 2023, the actor and activist Laurence Renard He was fired for denigrating the journalist on air Ava Evans: “Show me a single respectable man who would ever want to sleep with this woman.” The latest scandal, still recent, concerns the presenter and MP Lee Anderson, suspended from the Conservative Party for openly declaring in his own show: “The Islamists control the Mayor of London. Sadiq Khan handed over our capital to his colleagues.” Despite his expulsion from preservativesLee Anderson remains GB News' second highest paid presenter, approx. 116,000 euros per year for his television appearances. The highest paid, the former Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogganother illustrious figure of the hard wing of the preservativeswhich last year received the equivalent of 380,000 euros (850 euros per hour) for its exceptional program. According to a recent report from The GuardianGB News distributed €770,000 to Conservative MPs last year, with a special mention to telephony Esther McVeywho said a very grateful farewell on television for keeping her at the forefront and catapulting her to minister without portfolio anti-wake-up call. Own Rishi Sunak launch 2024 with an interview with GB News, aware of the power gained by the channel they recognize regularly sees 50% of conservative voters. Sunak's anti-immigration speech and his recent advocacy against “extremists” are in fact two linguistic borrowings from the channel which also echo the former Prime Minister's diatribes. Liz Truss and former Secretary of the Interior Suella Braverman. Even if the big signature of 2024, hair in the wind, is none other than Boris Johnsonwhich celebrated the good news: “GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing audience. I'm delighted to say that I will soon be joining them and offering my take on international affairs.” Behind the irresistible rise of GB News is the CEO Angelos Frangopoulostanned for two decades in the shadow of Rupert Murdoch on Sky News Australia. The British financier and prominent brexiteroPaul Marshall aspires to become the new Murdoch of the British right, with a 41% stake in GB News and his takeover of The Daily Telegraph. The group Hope Not Hate highlighted Marshall's radical credo, broadcasting messages on social media such as one warning of “a civil war in Europe because of immigration.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2024/03/04/65e45d6fe9cf4aeb368b4597.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos