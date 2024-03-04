MORNING BID ASIA-The global climate is buoyant but the Chinese plan for 2024 is looming





By Jamie McGeever March 4 (Reuters) – A preview of the day ahead in Asian markets. While the MSCI World, Japan's Nikkei 225, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Europe's STOXX 600 indices all ended last week at record highs, Asian markets start the new week on Monday with a strong global tailwind behind them. The resilience of the U.S. economy, slowing inflation and an artificial intelligence-fueled frenzy in big tech are setting a positive tone globally, which should provide a boost to Asian markets on Monday. Data on South Korea's industrial production, retail sales and purchasing managers' index; New Zealand trade and Australian property figures are the main events on the regional economic calendar, but investors' attention will turn to China. The annual National People's Congress opens in Beijing on Tuesday and the parliament's proposals could go a long way in determining the path forward for 2024 on China's assets. And beyond. Premier Li Qiang will present Beijing's annual growth and other economic goals, as well as – and most importantly – a plan to achieve them. Li is expected to set a growth target of around 5% for 2024 – the same as last year – to keep China on track to meet President Xi Jinping's goal of roughly doubling the economy by 2035. If stimulus policies and measures are credible in the eyes of investors, the rebound in Chinese stocks from their five-year low a few weeks ago should continue. If they fail to convince investors, a retest of these lows in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out. Chinese leaders are under pressure to take more radical steps to consolidate the real estate sector, prevent deflation and revive growth. But capital outflows have weakened the exchange rate, and large-scale fiscal easing could exacerbate this catastrophic loop of declining currency outflows. Certainly, some of the recent numbers are encouraging. Last week's Caixin manufacturing PMI was enough to lift China's overall economic surprise index to its highest level since mid-December. The story continues Expectations have been lowered significantly in recent weeks as data has been disappointing. So it's not clear that this reflects particularly strong economic activity in itself. But positive surprises are preferable to negative surprises. Regardless, Chinese stocks have regained their footing and are up about 10% from the lows and are now in the green year-to-date. Looking ahead to the rest of the week in Asia, the main events on the calendar are inflation data from South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines and Taiwan, as well as GDP figures from South Korea and Australia, Chinese Caixin Services PMI and an interest rate decision. From Malaysia. Here are the key developments that could give markets a better direction on Monday: – South Korea retail sales, industrial production, manufacturing PMI – Data on the Australian real estate sector – New Zealand trade (By Jamie McGeever; editing by Josie Kao)

