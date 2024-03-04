Lok Sabha elections: PM Narendra Modi to begin 10-day tour of 12 states and Union Territories, see schedule





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to embark on a 10-day tour of 12 states and Union Territories, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The tour will include Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi. The series of events will begin on March 4, with the inauguration, consecration and foundation stone laying of various development projects in Adilabad, Telangana. He will then address a public gathering at the same venue and deliver a speech at a public event in Chennai before heading to Hyderabad. On March 5, he will visit Sangareddy in Telangana, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives amounting to Rs 6,800 crore. The next day, he will visit West Bengal, where he will present projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata. These include the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro. On March 7, he will visit Jammu and Kashmir, where he will address a public rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. The visit is significant as it marks Modi's first trip to the Kashmir Valley after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. He will then visit Assam to engage in various development initiatives. On March 9, he will visit Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. He will also unveil several development projects in Itanagar and unveil the Lachit Barphukan statue in Jorhat, Assam. He will then travel to West Bengal to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in Siliguri. On March 10, he will visit Uttar Pradesh to devote various projects to Azamgarh. The next day's agenda includes events related to Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi at PUSA in Delhi. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway and take part in a DRDO programme. On March 12, he is expected to visit Sabarmati in Gujarat and then Pokhran in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. The calendar ends on March 13, with the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam. He will then carry out an awareness program among disadvantaged sections of society.

