



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – State Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir on Sunday highlighted future housing challenges, as well as increasing population growth in urban areas. According to him, Indonesia is currently facing a backlog of 12.7 million housing units and the current construction of 600,000 housing units is not enough. “About 52 percent of Indonesia's population now lives in urban areas and no longer in rural areas, and building 600,000 houses is not enough, because 12.7 million houses are needed,” Thohir said at the Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) new logo launch here on Sunday. He said BTN, as a bank that manages Home Ownership Loans (KPR), must offer a solution for young people to obtain housing in the future. The minister also hoped that BTN could play a leading role in building a housing ecosystem in Indonesia. He encouraged BTN to cooperate with various parties, such as state railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), national housing development company Perumnas and the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), to find potential land for housing development. He also encouraged BTN, PT Kai, Perumnas and the PUPR Ministry to start building vertical apartment buildings or apartments. Furthermore, he said that reduced interest rates on unsubsidized mortgages can be a solution to overcoming Indonesia's housing backlog. According to him, extending the duration of the unsubsidized mortgage loan from 20 years to 30 years can also be a solution to the housing delay. “For example, a mortgage loan or a housing loan is extended from 20 years to 30 years, because the average subsidy interest is repaid in 9 to 10 years. This means that if the mortgage is extended, the subsidy interest can be repaid on time in 10 years,” he said. He said on-time payments can facilitate installment payments from the 11th to the 30th year. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Indonesia eyes e-government development cooperation with UK Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1840642/soes-minister-erick-thohir-highlights-future-housing-challenges

