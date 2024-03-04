



The Kremlin. Stock photo:

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Russian authorities are manipulating the negotiating platforms offered by China and Turkey to derail international support for Ukraine. Source: ISW Details: Analysts have noted that as China and Turkey continue to create their own negotiating platforms to resolve the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin is using them to advance its information operations intended to prevent additional international support for Ukraine. Advertisement: Mikhail Galuzin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, and Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, met in Moscow to discuss China's willingness to facilitate peace talks between Russia and the Ukraine. Galuzin and Li noted that it was “impossible” to discuss a settlement in Ukraine without Russia's participation and without “taking into account [Russia’s] interests in the field of security. Galuzin and Li added that Western and Ukrainian “ultimatums” and “dialogue formats” only “harm the prospects for a settlement and cannot serve as a basis.” [the settlement’s] base”. The report further said that Li is expected to visit Ukraine and some EU countries after the meetings in Russia. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum on March 3 that Turkey hoped ceasefire talks in Ukraine would “start soon” and that his country believed that “both sides had reached the limits” of what they could accomplish. militarily. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently said Turkey was ready to host another platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a proposal that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov publicly rejected on March 1. The report highlights that Russian officials continue to wrongly blame Ukraine and the West for the lack of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, despite numerous Russian public remarks indicating that Russia is not interested to conduct peace negotiations in good faith with Ukraine. The ISW remains of the view that any Russian statement that Russia is interested in peace talks is likely an attempt to feign interest in order to obtain pre-emptive concessions from the West on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and to blame the negotiations on Ukraine and the West. To cite the key takeaways from the March 3 ISW: China and Turkey continue to pursue their own negotiating platforms for a settlement in Ukraine, which the Kremlin exploits to continue its own information operations aimed at discouraging continued international support for Ukraine.

Recent relatively high Russian air force losses appear to be leading to a significant decrease in Russian air activity in eastern Ukraine, although it is unclear how long this decrease in activity will last.

Delays in Western security assistance will likely make Ukraine's energy infrastructure more vulnerable to Russian strikes.

Russian forces operating around Avdiivka appear to be adapting to conducting offensive ground operations with both trained and untrained personnel.

German officials have confirmed that the Kremlin is carrying out an information operation aimed at dissuading Western states, notably Germany, from sending additional military aid to Ukraine.

The Russian Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) announced on March 3 that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had conducted a localized anti-terrorism operation in Karabulak, Republic of Ingushetia.

Positioning engagements continued throughout the theater on March 3.

Russian regional administrations are continuing their efforts to expand the scope of ongoing crypto-mobilization efforts. Support UP or become our boss!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/03/4/7444806/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos