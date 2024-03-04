Trump endorses Mark Robinson for governor of North Carolina and compares him to Martin Luther King Jr.





RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Donald Trump has endorsed North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for governor, fulfilling a pledge the former president made several months ago.

At a rally Saturday in Greensboro, Trump compared Robinson, who is black, to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the famous civil rights leader. Trump called Robinson a Martin Luther King on steroids.

Trump said Robinson wasn't sure how to react when Trump compared him to the legendary civil rights leader, telling him: I think you're better than Martin Luther King. I think you're Martin Luther King twice.

You should like it, Trump said.

Trump listed Robinson as one of several candidates people should vote for in Tuesday's Republican primaries in North Carolina, saying they have my complete and utter support. Trump is also on the primary ballot as he seeks to virtually eliminate his latest rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, from the mathematical fight for the GOP nomination.

Despite the lack of a formal endorsement, the ex-president's support, combined with strong fundraising and popularity among the GOP base, helped make Robinson the GOP front-runner for nomination to the post of governor.

Robinson's main rivals, state Treasurer Dale Folwell and trial lawyer Bill Graham, have questioned his ability to win the November general election, particularly in light of harsh comments about LGBTQ+ rights and other questions.

Trump called Robinson, who also spoke at Saturday's rally, an incredible gentleman and a great natural orator. Trump recalled, with some vagueness, how Robinson rose to fame after a 2018 speech to the Greensboro City Council in support of gun and police rights went viral.

That led Robinson to a position on the National Rifle Association board of directors and being elected the state's first Black lieutenant governor in 2020 in his first bid for public office.

Robinson, a Greensboro native, said in a news release that he was honored to have Trump's support and looked forward to working with Trump to lead our united Republican team to victory in November and put our state back and our country back on track.

Voters will also choose a Democratic candidate for governor on Tuesday. The field includes Attorney General Josh Stein and former state Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan. Term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper endorsed Stein months ago.

State Democratic Party Chairman Anderson Clayton said the endorsement was no surprise. North Carolina does not need a leader in Robinson who would prioritize the job-destroying culture wars that are setting our state back, she added in a press release.

Statewide elections are usually close affairs in the nation's ninth-largest state.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

