Xi urges young officials to take on historic task in new journey





The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held the opening ceremony of the training program for young and middle-aged civil servants for the semester on the morning of March 1 spring 2024. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave important instructions. He stressed that young leaders constitute a new force in the development of the cause of the Party and the country, and are the successors of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. In their new journey, young leaders, with heavy responsibilities on their shoulders and great achievements ahead, should firmly keep in mind the original aspirations and mission of the Party, strive for progress and do good work in the accomplishment of their historic mission.

Xi stressed that they should consciously and firmly believe and implement the Party's new theories, and continue to strengthen cohesion and forge their souls with the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Xi urged them to continue to strengthen and cement their faith and ideal, have a strong political stance, and effectively improve their understanding of Marxist theory and ability to apply it.

It is imperative that young civil servants be conscious role models in demonstrating loyalty and honesty to the Party, take a clear stance in maintaining political integrity, and significantly improve their abilities in political judgment, thinking and implementation . They must strictly adhere to Party discipline and political rules, express their opinions, do solid work, be honest, and always stay aligned with the CPC Central Committee. They should also engage in selfless dedication, striving to bring more benefits to the people. This requires them to put people first and cultivate a correct understanding of what it means to perform well. They should implement the Party's mass line for the new era, improve their ability to work with the people, and put their hearts and souls into responding to the people's urgent concerns, so as to constantly increase the sense of fulfillment. , happiness and satisfaction of the people. security.

They must work hard and be courageous enough to take responsibility and carry out their duties. They must carry out reform and innovation with determination, and have the courage and ability to lead the struggle. They must be willing and ready to shoulder the heaviest burdens, face the toughest challenges, and accomplish the most difficult tasks, constantly breaking new ground in their work by confronting and solving problems head on. They should act as strong promoters of establishing a healthy political environment and carry out thorough self-reform. They must remain thrifty and humble. It is essential for them to firmly oppose unnecessary formalities, bureaucratism and privilege-seeking mentalities and practices, in order to forever maintain the political integrity of righteousness and honesty, as they should as as members of the CCP.

Xi demanded that Party organizations at all levels work with a strong sense of political responsibility and historical mission, doing a good job in the fundamental work of training more qualified successors to advance the Party's cause. and the country. They should regularly optimize the training and selection mechanism for excellent young officials, educate, manage and strictly supervise young officials, and continuously train and raise reliable successors who can take on the great task of making China a strong country and achieve national renewal.

Xi's important instructions were conveyed during the opening ceremony. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Cai noted in his speech that General Secretary Xi's important instructions are profound and insightful and bear great political, ideological, guiding and relevant significance. They should serve to mobilize and motivate young civil servants to embark on a new journey and achieve achievements in the new era. They should function as a manual for their healthy growth and serve as a solid guide to ensure good performance in work related to young civil servants. The instructions must therefore be carefully studied and resolutely implemented.

Cai presented hopes and demands for young officials. They are: strengthen theoretical studies and have a good command of the ability to put theories into practice, study in depth and have a deep understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as what is the most basic and fundamental. have a good command of its scientific system, its fundamental essence and practical requirements, and implement what it has learned in the performance of its duties and promote the cause of the Party and the country.

It is essential to remain loyal and honest to the Party, lay a solid political foundation, always uphold the Party's guidelines, follow the will of the Party, and remain committed to the Party's mission. Young officials should gain a thorough understanding of the decisive importance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's central position in the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole and establishing the thought-leading role of Xi Jinping on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Comrade Xi Jinping's central position in the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole, and upholding the authority of the Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership. They must have firm ideals and beliefs, raise awareness in the organization, be honest and truthful, and match their actions with their words. It is important for them to encourage sincere concern and strive for the welfare of the people, to stand firmly with them and to maintain a human-centered mindset, so as to consider working for the well-being of the people as the best solution. crucial aspect of their professional performance and immerse themselves in practical work to solve problems that are important to people's livelihoods. They should strive to actively fulfill their duties, act with a sense of responsibility, apply a realistic and pragmatic approach and make solid progress, be determined to carry out reforms and overcome difficulties, have the courage to respond to various challenges and prevent risks, and take effective measures to resolve real problems.

It is imperative for them to strictly observe Party discipline and rules, always be honest and clean, always be keenly aware of the importance of abiding by Party rules and country laws, and keep the consciousness of self-examination, to be careful as if walking on thin ice, and submit to the strict supervision and discipline of the Party, so as to cultivate a healthy and upright political atmosphere together. They must keep in mind what the Party and the people expect of them, keep the mission of their times in mind and on their shoulders, and devote themselves to the Party, the nation and the people, in order to contribute to the great effort. to make China a strong country and realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Li Ganjie presided over the opening ceremony. Jiang Xinzhi and Chen Xi were present.

Trainees of the 2024 spring training program for young and middle-aged cadres of the Party School participated in the opening ceremony, attended by senior officials from relevant central Party departments.



