Donald Trump rages against Nikki Haley after losing Washington, D.C. primary





Donald Trump went after “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley after the former US ambassador to the United Nations won her first Republican primary in Washington, DC.

The former president accused Haley, Trump's only serious challenger in the Republican Party primary, of being a “loser” after winning Sunday's race by 62.8 percent to 33.2 percent.

The context

Haley won a small but symbolic victory over Trump on Sunday, becoming the first woman to win a Republican primary in U.S. history.

Trump is still virtually assured of clinching the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, after scoring resounding victories in the previous eight elections. These include the Michigan primaries and the Missouri and Idaho caucuses on Saturday, as well as South Carolina, Haley's home state, in February.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a Get Out the Vote rally March 2 in Richmond, Virginia. Trump mocked Nikki Haley after her victory in the GOP primary in Washington DC. Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a Get Out the Vote rally March 2 in Richmond, Virginia. Trump mocked Nikki Haley after her victory in the GOP primary in Washington DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images What we know

In an article on Truth Social, Trump attacked Haley over her previous performance in the primary season, including coming in third place behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the nation's first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus.

Trump also downplayed Haley's victory in Washington, D.C., which awarded only 19 of the 1,215 delegates needed to clinch the nomination, while citing his recent victories.

“Birdbrain is an underdog, with record performances in virtually every state. DeSanctus easily beat her in Iowa for a VERY DISTANT second place, then she ran to the podium, before he had the chance to do so, and was victorious,” Trump wrote.

“I love seeing Bird renege on her COMMITMENT to the RNC and her statement that she would NEVER run against President Trump (“A Great President”). Well, she ran, she lied, and she lost fat !”

In a separate social media post, Trump added: “I intentionally stayed away from the DC vote because it's the 'swamp,' with very few delegates and no upside.” Birdbrain spent all his time, money and effort on it. “On the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho and Michigan – BIG NUMBERS – Complete destruction of a very weak opponent. The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday. Also, A LOT ON CROOKED JOE!”

Haley's office has been contacted for comment via email.

In the 2016 Republican primary, Trump came in third place in the District of Columbia race, receiving less than 14% of the vote and no delegates before winning the overall GOP nomination.

Views

Nikki Haley, presidential campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said following Sunday's results: “It's no surprise that the Republicans closest to Washington's dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos .”

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign, said: “Even though Nikki has been soundly rejected in the rest of America, she has just been crowned queen of the swamp by lobbyists and D.C. insiders who want to protect the failed status quo. demanded their queen.

And after

Trump and Haley are scheduled to participate in Super Tuesday on March 5, the busiest day of the primary calendar when 15 states and one U.S. territory will vote for who they want as the Republican presidential candidate.

Polls suggest Trump will score clear victories in all Republican races on Super Tuesday.

