Turkish Cypriot leader rules out negotiations without equal status – Euractiv

Turkish Cypriots will not sit at any negotiating table until their sovereignty and equal status are recognized, the head of the self-proclaimed separatist state of northern Cyprus told AFP on Sunday March 3.

This year marks the 50th anniversary since an Athens-backed coup aimed at uniting Cyprus with Greece triggered a Turkish invasion that divided the island in 1974.

Only Ankara recognizes the statehood of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, proclaimed by Turkish Cypriot leaders in 1983.

Efforts to reunify the island have stalled since the failure of the last round of UN-backed talks in 2017.

In 2004, the Republic of Cyprus joined the EU and, as a result, the entire territory of the island became EU territory, although the authorities in Nicosia do not control the northern part.

“We say that after all these years and all these fatal negotiations which have proven nothing, we can only resume or restart the negotiations if our sovereign equality and our equal international status are reaffirmed or recognized,” declared the head of the TRNC, Ersin Tatar, during the press conference. on the sidelines of an annual diplomatic gathering in the Turkish seaside resort of Antalya.

“Otherwise, we are not going to sit down at the negotiating table again, because there is no point,” he added.

For Tatar, the Republic of Cyprus, a member of the European Union, abandoned negotiations after the failure of all attempts at reunification.

“Because in the past there have been many attempts where we sat down at the table again, and at the end of the day the table collapsed – they left the Republic of Cyprus and we are remained as a community without any gain. ” he said.

“And every time we sit down (to talks), we lose something. That’s how we feel,” he said.

“So unless we get our sovereignty, recognition of our sovereignty, we are not going to get involved in any negotiations. »

The Tatars also ruled out any prospect of reunification of the divided island on Sunday.

“No hope of reunification”

“There is no hope of reunification. We are talking about a two-state solution. This is our new policy after many years of unfortunately unsuccessful negotiations,” he said.

Tatar said that despite political obstacles, the TRNC was able to expand its relations with many countries with Turkey's support.

“We obviously have difficulties, but we have no alternative.

“The alternative is to give up, and we will never give up, because giving up sovereignty and basically being merged into a pure Greek republic would mean that would be the end of us. »

After years of tensions over immigration, energy rights and maritime borders, Greece and Turkey resumed high-level negotiations in December when President Recep Tayyip Erdoan made his first visit to Athens since 2017.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Ankara in May.

Asked whether the Turkish-Greek rapprochement could have a positive impact on the island, Tatar said he hoped Greece would tell Greek Cypriots: “Enough is enough, let's face the reality of Cyprus: there are two peoples and two States.”

“And the best way to move forward after all these years is cooperation between the two states so that we can enjoy prosperity and benefit from the resources of the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.

“I think if we were to find a solution, Cyprus could probably be bigger (economically) than Dubai.”

Tatar said Turkish Cypriots cannot forget the past events that triggered the Turkish military operation fifty years ago.

“In 1974, Turkey arrived with troops, and now we will celebrate our 50th anniversary in July. So it's not easy for us to forget all this, especially with Europe now in Gaza, where Israel and Hamas are engaged in a nearly five-month war.

“That’s why we have to be very careful.”

(Edited by Georgi Gotev)

