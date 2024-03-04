Tim Scott lost his own presidential bid, but he caught the eye of Donald Trump for vice president.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The biggest winner of the Republican primary season so far, besides Donald Trump, might be Tim Scott.

The South Carolina senator failed in his own bid for the presidency. But his enthusiastic campaign for the former president has generated buzz about Scott's prospects as Trump's potential running mate.

Scott played a prominent role in the Feb. 24 primary election in his home state, praising Trump at rallies and interviews. During a Fox News town hall, Trump, who rarely likes to share the spotlight, recorded a segment in which he and Scott appeared on stage together in matching red ties, a visual that made them look like they were were already a ticket.

A lot of people are talking about that gentleman over there, Trump told the audience earlier in the show when asked who was on his vice presidential shortlist, pointing to Scott, who was sitting in the front row, smiling widely.

Trump's march to the Republican nomination has featured a slew of vice-presidential candidates. Some have been openly fighting for the position for more than a year now, going to Trump rallies and campaigning for him in early-voting states. If Trump wins the White House, he will be constitutionally ineligible to run again, making his vice president an almost automatic front-runner in 2028.

But any potential candidate to join Trump must consider the political fate of his latest running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence. He became a pariah among many Trump supporters for refusing to follow Trump's debunked voter fraud theories and for trying to prevent certification of the 2020 election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Scott, 58, declined to say whether he would have acted differently during the Jan. 6 insurrection and evaded questions about the vice president's role in the election. Scott voted to certify the 2020 results and said during a presidential debate last year that Pence did the right thing.

The only thing we know about the future is that the former president, fortunately, will succeed in 2024 and he will no longer face this situation, he said in a television interview in February.

Trump has given mixed public signals about his search for a vice presidential candidate as he inches closer to the Republican nomination, saying at one point that he had already made his choice, only to backtrack on that -this. In an interview Tuesday with Michigan's WJR-AM radio, Trump said he was in no rush to make an announcement. He added: I want to keep you guessing.

Aides who once insisted it was too early to discuss the role declined to comment last week. A spokesperson pointed to Trump's public comments.

Besides Scott, Trump met Monday with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who he said is on his short list, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. She told the Dakota Scout that the two had a good, long conversation during which they talked a little about 2024.

Noem has told fellow Republicans that she could be chosen as vice president, according to two people familiar with the comments who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

These efforts have also been manifested publicly.

This year, the main stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington resembled a reality TV-style open audition. Among them were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who called her upstate congressional district Trump and Elise Country, and J.D. Vance of Ohio, who became one of the main Trump allies in the Senate. Also present were former Trump rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who enjoys strong support among the Make America Great Again base, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, whom Trump hailed as a superstar with a tremendous future, and the Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake.

Noem and Ramaswamy tied for first in CPAC's annual poll, an unscientific survey that nevertheless offers a measure of the trends of the party's activist base. (Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Stefanik and Scott made up a second tier.)

Others are sometimes mentioned as potential choices, including Ben Carson, Trump's former housing secretary; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who endorsed Trump after ending his own nomination bid; Trump's former press secretary, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders; and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

His aides and allies have said Trump, who demands loyalty from those who work for him, is looking for someone who can serve as an effective cheerleader and surrogate, but also someone who won't overshadow him in this role. Although Trump has expressed interest in choosing a woman, his campaign is also trying to attract more minority voters, particularly black and Hispanic men.

Scott is the only black Republican in the Senate and often speaks about his tough roots. He was raised by a single mother who worked long hours as a nursing assistant to support herself and her brother after her divorce from their father.

Describing himself as a born-again believer, Scott often quotes scripture at campaign events, incorporating his confidence in spiritual guidance into his stump speech.

People familiar with their relationship say Trump and Scott have developed a strong rapport. The two have spent a lot of time together on the road in recent weeks and have developed what South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who pushed Trump to choose Scott, recently described as good chemistry.

Scott plans to continue campaigning on Trump's behalf beyond South Carolina, including appearances on Fox News Channel, where he is a frequent guest.

I want to do what's truly best for the country, he said when asked by the Wall Street Journal if he was interested in becoming Trump's vice president.

Scott's decision to support Trump came at a crucial time before New Hampshire's January primary and was a blow to Trump's rival, Nikki Haley, who was counting on the state to try to stop the march. Trump towards the inauguration.

At a rally, Trump joked that Scott must really hate Haley to choose the former president over the former U.N. ambassador who, as governor of South Carolina, chose Scott for a seat opened in the Senate.

Scott spontaneously came to the microphone and said: I love you!

Scott ran a lackluster campaign for the White House, although he entered the race with a huge war chest and an optimistic message. The vice presidential debate is arguably one of the candidates' most important campaign tasks, and Scott received poor reviews for his performance in the GOP matchups, seemingly disappearing from the scene.

But the senator has been much more animated in his surrogate role, a fact Trump has repeatedly emphasized.

He was much better to me than to himself. I watched his campaign and he doesn't like to talk about himself. But damn, is he talking about Trump, he said at the Fox town hall.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he listened to Trump talk about the greatness of Tim Scott.

You've probably heard him say that he was a better candidate for president than he was. But that's Tim Scott's nature. He doesn't like to brag, brag or get angry. He just likes to talk about other people and issues and he's very good at it, McMaster said.

Trump's public affinity for Scott did not disappear after the South Carolina primary.

Appearing on Fox News on Thursday during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, host Sean Hannity asked Trump if he would consider Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for vice president. He turned to Abbott, who was next to him, and praised him as a spectacular man who had offered his support months ago.

Then he started talking about Scott.

He's a very good man, he said. For me, he is incredible.

