Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Telangana Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Delhi Budget Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra Coming Week abpp

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intense political engagements, a day after the BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 16 states and Union Territories, to the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra » progress of Rahul Gandhi entering Madhya Pradesh, there will be news and headlines as we approach next week.

Stay tuned to ABP Live as we try to cut through the clutter around the latest news from the political arena and help you understand what is likely to happen in the week ahead. Here are the biggest political developments expected this week.

Prime Minister Modi will continue his political commitments

A day after thanking the people of Kashi from where he will seek a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha and wishing success to other BJP candidates in the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a new visit to the Tamil country led by the DMK. Nadu on Monday March 4.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will chair a government event in Kalpakkam before heading to a function organized by the BJP state unit in Nandanam.

At an earlier party event in the state last week, PM Modi praised party president K Annamalai while launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK over an advertisement government for a new ISRO launch pad allegedly showing a Chinese rocket.

Lashing out at the government over the ad, which was released at the behest of state minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, PM Modi said the DMK wasted public money to showcase the scientific community of country in bad light, adding that the ruling party in the state was deliberately ignoring the progress made by the country in the space sector.

Responding to the Prime Minister, DMK leader Kanimozhi said India has not declared China as an “enemy country” and the former has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mahabalipuram.

From Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi will travel to neighboring Telangana where he will preside over a series of events over two days on March 4-5. Prominent BJP leaders and members from the southern state are likely to attend these events.

Yogi likely to expand his practice

Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to expand the state cabinet on Tuesday (March 5). Leaders of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which abandoned India's opposition bloc and formally joined the BJP-led NDA on Saturday, may find a place in the state cabinet.

Besides, there are reports that leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are also likely to be accommodated in the Cabinet.

Significantly, on Saturday, the BJP announced candidates for 51 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani again finding themselves on the saffron ticket from Lucknow and Amethi respectively .

Besides, the BJP also nominated former actress-turned-politician Hema Malini from Mathura, enabling her to seek another term in the Lower House from the constituency.

The Cabinet expansion comes after the ruling BJP won the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, winning 8 of the 10 contested seats. The BJP's sweep was also made possible by cross-voting by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, including chief whip Manoj Pande.

A close aide of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Pande resigned as chief whip ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state Assembly.

AAP to present Delhi budget

In another significant development next week, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital is expected to present the budget on Monday, March 4.

According to a report quoting senior party sources, AAP leader and Finance Minister Atishi will present the budget in the Delhi Assembly.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly was convened on February 15 and was initially scheduled to end on February 21. However, the ongoing session was extended till the first week of March after the finance minister cited a delay in finalizing the budget.

Besides, the ruling AAP may make several welfare-oriented proposals in the budget in a bid to convince a cross-section of voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling party, which has come under attack from the BJP over the arrest of party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and the ED's repeated summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will rely on a welfarist budget to be implemented. in the good graces of voters as the general election approaches.

After weeks of haggling and heated discussions over the allocation of Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, the AAP and Congress recently reached an agreement under which the former will contest for 4 of the 7 seats while reserving the remaining 3 for the last one.

Rahul's Nyay Yatra to enter BJP-ruled Gujarat

Currently operating in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will enter BJP-ruled Gujarat on March 7.

The Congress leader is likely to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on March 5.

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said the Congress MP would hold a public meeting in Banswara in BJP-administered Rajasthan before the yatra reaches Gujarat on March 7. Moreover, according to the Congress leader, Rahul and his entourage will set up camp in Gujarat till March 9. before moving on to the next stage of its ongoing hybrid march.

Still reeling from losses in key states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and a flood of departures of senior leaders, including former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and Milind Deora, the Congress has pinned its hopes on 'a rebirth before the Lok. Sabha probe into ongoing Yatra.

(Stay tuned to ABP Live as we follow updates on these stories and more)