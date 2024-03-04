Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Telangana Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Delhi Budget Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra Coming Week abpp
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intense political engagements, a day after the BJP announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 16 states and Union Territories, to the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra » progress of Rahul Gandhi entering Madhya Pradesh, there will be news and headlines as we approach next week.
Stay tuned to ABP Live as we try to cut through the clutter around the latest news from the political arena and help you understand what is likely to happen in the week ahead. Here are the biggest political developments expected this week.
Prime Minister Modi will continue his political commitments
A day after thanking the people of Kashi from where he will seek a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha and wishing success to other BJP candidates in the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a new visit to the Tamil country led by the DMK. Nadu on Monday March 4.
According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will chair a government event in Kalpakkam before heading to a function organized by the BJP state unit in Nandanam.
At an earlier party event in the state last week, PM Modi praised party president K Annamalai while launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK over an advertisement government for a new ISRO launch pad allegedly showing a Chinese rocket.
Lashing out at the government over the ad, which was released at the behest of state minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, PM Modi said the DMK wasted public money to showcase the scientific community of country in bad light, adding that the ruling party in the state was deliberately ignoring the progress made by the country in the space sector.
Responding to the Prime Minister, DMK leader Kanimozhi said India has not declared China as an “enemy country” and the former has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mahabalipuram.
From Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi will travel to neighboring Telangana where he will preside over a series of events over two days on March 4-5. Prominent BJP leaders and members from the southern state are likely to attend these events.
Yogi likely to expand his practice
Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to expand the state cabinet on Tuesday (March 5). Leaders of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which abandoned India's opposition bloc and formally joined the BJP-led NDA on Saturday, may find a place in the state cabinet.
Besides, there are reports that leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are also likely to be accommodated in the Cabinet.
Significantly, on Saturday, the BJP announced candidates for 51 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani again finding themselves on the saffron ticket from Lucknow and Amethi respectively .
Besides, the BJP also nominated former actress-turned-politician Hema Malini from Mathura, enabling her to seek another term in the Lower House from the constituency.
The Cabinet expansion comes after the ruling BJP won the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, winning 8 of the 10 contested seats. The BJP's sweep was also made possible by cross-voting by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, including chief whip Manoj Pande.
A close aide of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Pande resigned as chief whip ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state Assembly.
AAP to present Delhi budget
In another significant development next week, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital is expected to present the budget on Monday, March 4.
According to a report quoting senior party sources, AAP leader and Finance Minister Atishi will present the budget in the Delhi Assembly.
The budget session of the Delhi Assembly was convened on February 15 and was initially scheduled to end on February 21. However, the ongoing session was extended till the first week of March after the finance minister cited a delay in finalizing the budget.
Besides, the ruling AAP may make several welfare-oriented proposals in the budget in a bid to convince a cross-section of voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The ruling party, which has come under attack from the BJP over the arrest of party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and the ED's repeated summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will rely on a welfarist budget to be implemented. in the good graces of voters as the general election approaches.
After weeks of haggling and heated discussions over the allocation of Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, the AAP and Congress recently reached an agreement under which the former will contest for 4 of the 7 seats while reserving the remaining 3 for the last one.
Rahul's Nyay Yatra to enter BJP-ruled Gujarat
Currently operating in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will enter BJP-ruled Gujarat on March 7.
The Congress leader is likely to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on March 5.
Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said the Congress MP would hold a public meeting in Banswara in BJP-administered Rajasthan before the yatra reaches Gujarat on March 7. Moreover, according to the Congress leader, Rahul and his entourage will set up camp in Gujarat till March 9. before moving on to the next stage of its ongoing hybrid march.
Still reeling from losses in key states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and a flood of departures of senior leaders, including former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and Milind Deora, the Congress has pinned its hopes on 'a rebirth before the Lok. Sabha probe into ongoing Yatra.
(Stay tuned to ABP Live as we follow updates on these stories and more)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/lok-sabha-elections-2024-narendra-modi-tamil-nadu-telangana-uttar-pradesh-cabinet-expansion-delhi-budget-rahul-gandhi-nyay-yatra-week-ahead-abpp-1669279
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Telangana Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Delhi Budget Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra Coming Week abpp
- Amazing that Indian women are able to shine in Hollywood: Mean Girls actor Avantika | Hollywood News
- Watch the huge crowd in Russia in honor of Alexey Navalny
- Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump for the first time
- Erdogan congratulates Shehbaz on his re-election as Prime Minister
- 'IPL is not about Bollywood, After Party': Gautam Gambhir's 'serious' message to KKR ahead of IPL 2024
- Indian train drivers in accident that killed 14 people were watching cricket
- Zepto Blinkit: Zepto and Blinkit add fashion, electronics, beauty and more
- Imran Khan's party elects Gohar Ali Khan as president Pakistan News
- Jennifer Garner still heartbroken by the death of her dog Martha Stewart | Entertainment
- Nifty and Sensex settle higher on Monday, close to record highs
- Forensic spray using jellyfish protein could speed up fingerprint detection | Forensic Science