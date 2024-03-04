Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches development projects worth over 56,000 crores in Telangana





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Monday, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of several development projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth over `56,000 crore. Modi launched the projects at an official function in Adilabad, Telangana. In his speech, the Prime Minister said that Adilabad was witnessing development projects related not only to Telangana but to the entire country as more than 30 development projects worth over 56 000 crores are either dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones are in progress. laid. He noted that both the Center and Telangana as a state have completed almost 10 years and the government is providing all possible assistance to the state. The 800 MW capacity NTPC Unit 2, one of the projects, aims to further increase the power generation capacity of Telangana. Completion of electrification of Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti railway lines and laying of foundation stone of two major national highway projects in Adilabad, Bela and Mulugu were also discussed by the Prime Minister. Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, two more sections of Kolkata Metro next week Continuing the narrative of developing states for the growth of the nation, Modi reiterated the mantra of developing nations through developing states. He added that with a better economy, confidence in the country increases and states also benefit as they invest. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that with the current growth prospects, India will become the third largest economy in the world, which will also mean strong growth for Telangana's economy. Using the opportunity to make a political point, he said: For us, development means development of the poorest of the poor, development of the Dalits, the tribals, the backward and the deprived. List of projects launched today

NTPC dedicated 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project at Peddapalli, Telangana.

Dedicated 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Thermal Superpower Project at Chatra, Jharkhand.

Dedicated Fly Ash Based Lightweight Aggregates Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh;

STP water dedicated to the green hydrogen plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage III (2 x 800 MW) at Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh

CO2 flue gas to 4G ethanol plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh

Sea water at a green hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

andFALG Fly Ash Aggregates Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

Inauguration of seven projects and laying of the foundation stone of a project of Power Grid Corporation of India.

Inauguration of National Hydroelectric Power Corporations (NHPC) 380 MW solar project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green energy will be produced each year through the project.

Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limiteds (BSUL) Foundation 1,200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will produce approximately 2.4 billion units of electricity each year.

Inauguration of three Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) solar power projects at Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

Inauguration of the Naitwar Mori hydroelectric power station along with the associated transmission line in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Groundbreaking for two solar projects of SJVN in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and Dhubri, Assam; and also the 382 MW Sunni Dam hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh.

TUSCO's 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project founded in Lalitpur district of UP. The project plans to produce 1,200 million units of green energy per year.

Inauguration of the ReNews Koppal-Narendra transmission system for the evacuation of 2,500 MW of power from renewable energy. This interstate transport project is located in Koppal district of Karnataka. Other power sector related projects of Damodar Valley Corporation and IndiGrid will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In addition to the electricity sector, projects in the road and railway sectors were also discussed during the visit. The Prime Minister dedicated the newly electrified Ambari – Adilabad – Pimpalkhuti railway line to the nation. It also laid the foundation for two major national highway projects connecting Telangana to Maharashtra and Telangana to Chhattisgarh via NH-353B ​​and NH-163. SHARE Copy link

