Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior wanted a direct phone line with Xi Jinping to avoid conflict in the South China Sea

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior said the potential for conflict with China in the South China Sea was growing and wants Chinese President Xi Jinping to be more responsive.

Speaking at 7:30 p.m. on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Marcos said he feared a single incident in territorial waters could trigger a wider conflict.

“The potential for outright conflict is much higher today than before,” Mr. Marcos said at 7:30 a.m. in the South China Sea.

“We are worried in the Philippines because this could come, not from a strategic decision of someone saying: 'OK, we are going to war,' but simply from an error of some military or from a wrong action understood.

“That's why the current attempt is always to try to lower the temperature [when] the rhetoric is in place.

Asked how he would proceed, Mr. Marcos indicated that he had opted for a solution that has worked for other leaders in the past.

At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev had a hotline to use in times of need amid unprecedented levels of nuclear tensions.

Mr. Marcos said he wanted a similar line with Mr. Xi and proposed it in January last year, in Beijing.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr wanted a direct hotline with Xi Jinping.(AP Photo: Shen Hong/Xinhua)

“That's what I proposed, a sort of direct line between us so that if there is a message that needs to be sent from one president to another, we can be assured that that message will reach them.” Mr. Marcos said.

However, more than a year later, no telephone lines have been established.

Australia can help 'keep the peace'

The comments come as Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also warned of the risk of conflict in the South China Sea and called for a new “preventive architecture” in the face of heightened tensions.

There have been several recent flashpoints in the South China Sea involving Chinese vessels and maritime incidents involving both Australia and the Philippines.

An Australian ship was involved in a sonar incident in late 2023 and in October, military tensions between Manila and Beijing escalated after a Chinese coast guard vessel and one of its militia vessels separately struck a Philippine Coast Guard vessel and a military supply boat off a disputed shoal. the South China Sea.

The South China Sea is of great commercial and strategic interest to Australia and regional countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei, but has been almost entirely claimed by China. China.

China asserts its territorial rights in the South China Sea with a vague U-shaped “nine-dash line.”

China's claims in the South China Sea exceed those of the majority of its neighbors.(ABC News Graphic: Jarrod Fankhauser)

It was first drawn up in 1947 and since then China has used a series of legal arguments and its presence in the region to assert its claims.

When asked to explain to the Australian military why they should risk their lives to help the Philippines if they come under pressure from China, Mr Marcos said it would benefit Australia.

“If we can stop [conflict] at an early stage there is no need to expand to other areas, other regions,” he said.

“I hope that if we can, as best as I can, keep the peace in the South China Sea, that will be of great benefit to Australia.”

Like father, like son?

Dictator Marcos Senior was overthrown in a revolution, but Marcos Jr claims he has no authoritarian impulses himself.

“I have no desire for authoritarianism,” he declared.

“I think we have a good system.

“I think we have learned to have a constitution that we have respected for 36 years now.”

Ferdinand Marcos Junior is in Australia for the ASEAN summit.(Getty Images: Tracey Nearmy)

Despite these comments, Mr. Marcos says his father had no choice but to rule the Philippines the way he did.

“We have fought two wars and on two fronts,” he said.

“Internally, we had the secessionist movement in the southern Philippines, and we had the communist guerrillas in the countryside.

“So there was a necessity because there was war. Fortunately, we have made a lot of progress in that regard.

“It was a very different type of authoritarian regime.

“When people think of an authoritarian regime [they think] it was not participatory.

“While I think the version that my father tried to promote and that he actually practiced was always with the participation of all stakeholders, therefore involved. It was just a situation of peace and order that really dictated the need to declare martial law.”

