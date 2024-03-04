FIA discusses return of Turkish GP to F1 with President Erdogan





Ben Sulayem met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the resort town of Marmaris on Sunday, during which they discussed the possibility of a return of F1 and the World Rally Championship. The gathering was organized by Serkan Yazici, former Turkish rally champion and member of the FIA ​​World Motorsport Council, and Eren Uclertopragi, president of TOSFED, the Turkish Motorsport Federation. Speaking about the discussions, Ben Sulayem said: “It was a pleasure to meet President Erdogan. Our discussions covered a range of topics. We discussed the possibility of a return of Formula 1 and the WRC in Turkey. “Istanbul Park is a modern circuit and popular with drivers, while the city of Istanbul is a thriving metropolis that would welcome a return of Formula 1 with open arms. “President Erdogan also recognizes the importance of the economic and cultural impact that Formula 1 and the WRC bring to the country. “TOSFED, our member club in Turkey, has a wealth of experience in organizing and managing major motorsport events. If the stars align, we could see a return of the two world-class events to Turkey. “ Turkey hosted an F1 race at the Istanbul Park circuit from 2005 to 2011, and it also returned to the calendar during the COVID-affected 2020 and 2021. The country hosted 10 WRC events, from 2003 to 2010 – with the exception of 2007 – then from 2018 to 2020. The FIA's eagerness to reinstate Turkey into the F1 calendar follows pressure from Istanbul Park's owners to secure a new racing contract. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey Photo by: uncredited The contract of the current Intercity tenants has expired and a new call for tenders has been launched by the General Directorate of Foundations. Its demands include a rental fee of $117 million for its duration, plus an additional call that the new owners will have to guarantee inclusion on the F1 calendar from 2026 with an FOM agreement signed within a month of taking over the venue. The tender contract states: “The contractor guarantees that the Formula 1 races will take place on the real estate and that the protocol will be signed by reaching an agreement on the holding of the Formula 1 races on our real estate in a period of one month after signing the contract. contract. “In the event of a breach, the contract will be terminated and the deposited guarantees will be recorded as revenue for the Administration.” The successful bidder, to be announced in April, will also be responsible for investing in the development of the Istanbul Park circuit and its surrounding areas. Read also:

