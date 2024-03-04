Turkey's inflation hits 67.1 percent in February





Turkey's annual inflation rose again in February, reaching 67.1 percent despite a series of interest rate hikes, Agence France-Presse reported, citing official data on Monday. Turkey's central bank kept its key rate at 45 percent last month, following eight consecutive hikes aimed at reining in consumer prices which remained stable at 64.9 percent in January. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 4.5 percent in February, a slower rise than the 6.7 percent rise recorded in January. These official figures are, however, disputed by independent economists from the Turkeys Inflation Research Group (ENAG). ENAG reports that annual inflation stood at 121.98 percent while the monthly inflation rate increased by 4.32 percent in February. The ENAGrup Consumer Price Index (E-CPI) increased by 4.32% in February 2024. E-CPI increased by 121.98% over the last 12 months – ENAG (@ENAGRUP) March 4, 2024 Inflation remains a pressing problem for President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government ahead of local elections in March. His ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is trying to regain control of major cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, currently held by the main opposition party. Erdoan said on Sunday that anti-inflationary policies “will begin to be felt in practice towards the end of the year.” Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

