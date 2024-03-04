Politics
Xi Jinping Fortress opens its doors at the political meeting of the year in China
The cold Beijing of early March has the habit of becoming a fortress at this time, more than usual in the sober capital of the second world power. THE access to the heart of the cityin Tiananmen Square, are farm. There is a lot more traffic on the main avenues due to the closure of several side streets surrounding the Forbidden City. THE police checkpoints dominate the corners of the first two devices.
Authorities sent a notice to all residents' cell phones warning that, from March 1 to 12, all low-altitude flying over the city, referring to drones, hot air balloons or other airships, was prohibited. There is also a greater military presence near train stations and the most tourist sites.
Beijing has always had the aura of a firm and closed city. Its history, its temples and its alleys give it a breath of habitability, but being the epicenter of power intrigues weighs heavily within an autocracy with global strength. Therefore, when The big Chinese political event is comingthe atmosphere in the capital is much more tense.
The Tiananmen Great Hall of the People opens its doors this week annual conclave of the Chinese parliamentthere National People's Assembly (NPC). As an aperitif, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the main consultative body, begins this Monday. The period which concentrates the two parliamentary meetings is known as the “two sessions” (or lianghui), the moment when the bosses of the Asian giant reveal plans for the next economic, military, diplomatic, commercial or environmental policies.
In front of the gallery, it is sold as the once-a-year opportunity for lawmakers to openly discuss their proposals. But the reality is that the decision is concentrated in the hands of a few leaders. The task of the more than 3,000 delegates who participate in the ANP is to validate orientations already decided in advance by the hard core of power.
Only the 364 members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are present at important meetings, led by the 24 members of the Politburo. Leadership is also concentrated between seven men who represent the so-called Politbur Standing Committee, with the chairman Xi Jinping at the frontwho during the 2023 assembly dedicated his third mandate and confirmed an expected reorganization of his cabinet.
You always know when the big Chinese legislative session starts, but never when it ends. This should take around eight days in which the entire political and ideological agenda of the Xi government will be presented at a time when Beijing's main concern is the severe economic difficulties. The economy is no longer growing as much as before, the population is aging and birth rates are falling to historic lows. Forever pandemic restrictions have left local governments more in debt than they already were. The brick crisis isn't going away either, with more and more real estate titans on the tightrope of liquidation.
Pekn employees provide this periodical that the managers will present this week new draft tax measures to support this hectic cocktail of economic problems. The GDP growth target for this year, they say, will most likely be around 5 percent, a percentage far lower than in the prosperous years of unbridled development.
Another expected figure which will be presented on Tuesday at the start of the assembly will be the new defense budgetsomething that still attracts a lot of attention due to growing tensions in the South China Sea and recurring threats of invasion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan.
Global geopolitical earthquakes will also feature heavily in the diplomacy sessions led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Relations with the United States have improved. Or at least the dangerous and extremely tense atmosphere that predominated in their daily relations between the two superpowers has been dissipated. But from the Chinese government too continued to strengthen the Beijing-Moscow axisignoring demands from Ukraine, the EU and Washington that Xi Jinping pressure his friend Putin to end the invasion.
Israeli attacks on Gaza will also be present as China toughens its rhetoric against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A few days ago, the Israeli foreign minister said that comments by Chinese representatives during an International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing, showing his support for Palestinian self-determination, could be interpreted as “support for the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.” A statement that infuriated Beijing, which reiterated through its spokespersons that everything that is happening is due to “the continued oppression of the Palestinian people by Israel2.
Domestically, legislative discourse should focus first and foremost on security as China's top priority. With so many economic storms, it has become common for propaganda to use the theme of security as the mantra at the center of its nationalist panegyrics. They got recently strengthened anti-espionage laws and in the assembly the new revisions to the law on state secretswhich will cover many more issues than so far, thus extending the lock-in that already prevails in China's one-party system.
