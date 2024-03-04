Supreme Court set to rule Monday on Trump's eligibility to hold office





The Supreme Court announced Sunday that it will issue at least one decision Monday, a strong signal that it will then rule on former President Donald J. Trump's eligibility in Colorado's primary election.

The announcement states that Monday's opinion(s) will be published online beginning at 10 a.m. The court will not sit, he indicates.

The courts' usual practice, although suspended during the pandemic, is to announce decisions in cases argued from the bench. The judges were not scheduled to return to the courtroom until March 15.

The timing of legal actions may have been influenced by the electoral calendar. In urging the justices to intervene in the case, the Colorado Republican Party had asked them to act before this week's looming Super Tuesday primaries, which include Colorado.

The decision will likely determine not only whether Mr. Trump can run in Colorado's primary election, but also whether he is eligible to run in the general election. Indeed, the ruling will almost certainly apply to any other state in which Mr. Trump's eligibility to run has been challenged.

Not since Bush v. Gore, the 2000 decision that handed the presidency to George W. Bush, has the Supreme Court taken such a direct role in a presidential election.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Mr. Trump was ineligible to run for or hold office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was passed after the Civil War and prohibits people who have sworn to support the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection to carry out their duties. .

After Mr. Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 3 to hear his appeal, the justices moved very quickly to resolve the issue. They granted review just two days after the filing and scheduled arguments for about a month later.

Based on questions asked during oral argument, Mr. Trump is likely to prevail.

The court is also considering a second case involving Mr. Trump, on whether he is immune from prosecution over accusations that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This has evolved more slowly than the case of Colorado.

The justices took 16 days after Mr. Trump's emergency request for immunity to schedule the proceedings for seven weeks later, in the week of April 22. The court has meanwhile suspended the trial, which was initially scheduled for March 4.

If the court issues its ruling in the Colorado case on Monday, it will have acted within a month of hearing arguments. If we follow this pace in the immunity file, a decision could be made at the end of May. And if Mr. Trump loses, pretrial proceedings would resume and the trial itself could begin, barring other obstacles, in late September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/03/us/supreme-court-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos