New BBC chairman warns corporation faces tough choices and decisions





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails The new BBC chairman has warned that the corporation faces tough choices and decisions as it must live within its means. Samir Shah, a former television executive, replaces former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp, who resigned last year after failing to declare his connection to an $800,000 loan to Boris Johnson. Since then, Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been Acting President of the BBC. In an email to staff on his first day in office, Shah said the BBC must adapt and innovate to ensure it remains relevant and accessible to everyone. Acknowledging a looming debate over the future of the levy, he said: Whatever our long-term funding model, there are also shorter-term budgetary pressures and a clear imperative to invest now in digital technology. He added: But we will still have to live within our means in a difficult financial situation. This means thinking very seriously about what we should stop doing or do very differently. My role and that of the Board of Directors is to work with the organization as we face difficult choices and decisions. Shah also highlighted the importance of the BBC's news output and said: "We must be the home of the most trusted news in the UK and, indeed, the world. We need to be the place to showcase the full range of British culture and talent, geographically of course, but also in terms of class and thought (in all its diversity), alongside race, gender and disability. In a world where forces are fracturing society, we should be a sanctuary of empathy and understanding. Samir Shah And we also just have to be a home. In a world where forces are fracturing society, we should be a sanctuary of empathy and understanding. We are a thread that connects the social fabric, a place where people from all walks of life, with all kinds of points of view, can find something to enjoy. He continued: "Perhaps the most important of my responsibilities is to safeguard its independence. Our reputation here and around the world is built on this fundamental concept. It is the duty of the President and the Board of Directors to protect this independence and it is a duty that I promise to fulfill. He added that while the BBC continues to occupy a unique place in British cultural life, he joins it at a crucial time for society as it competes with streamers and social media for attention public. Shah was previously head of BBC television news and then headed the BBC's political journalism department at Millbank. Prior to his appointment as Chairman of the BBC, he was Managing Director of the award-winning production company Juniper TV, which makes a number of political and current affairs programmes.

