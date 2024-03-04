



Image: GDP, Government of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate National Hydroelectric Power Corp's 380 MW solar project today. (NHPC) in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan through video conferencing. The project, developed by O2 Power, will provide electricity to Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to produce around 792 million units of green energy every year. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) solar power projects at Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a total capacity of 200 MW. The foundation stone of these projects was also laid by the Prime Minister. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd's 1.2 GW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will produce approximately 2.4 billion units of electricity each year. It will also lay the foundation for SJVN's two solar projects in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, and Dhubri, Assam, respectively. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation of TUSCO's 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project in Lalitpur district of UP. The project is expected to generate 1,200 million units of green energy per year. PM Modi will inaugurate ReNew's Koppal-Narendra transmission system for evacuating 2.5 GW of renewable energy. This interstate transport project is located in Koppal district of Karnataka. This content is copyrighted and may not be reused. If you would like to cooperate with us and reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

